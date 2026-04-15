Posti Group Oyj: Decisions of Posti Group's Annual General Meeting and Board's constitutive meeting

Posti Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | April 15, 2026 at 6.00 p.m. EEST

The Annual General Meeting of Posti Group Corporation was held on April 15, 2026 at the Marina Congress Center, Helsinki, Finland. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board as well as the CEO and the deputy CEO of the Company from liability for the financial year 2025. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to adopt the Remuneration Report for governing bodies as well as the Remuneration Policy for governing bodies.

The use of profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that a dividend of EUR 0.84 per share be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year 2025. This corresponds to an aggregate dividend of approximately EUR 34 million for the Company's 40,500,000 registered shares. The dividend will be paid in two instalments.

The first dividend instalment of EUR 0.42 per share will be paid to shareholders registered in the Company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of April 17, 2026. The payment date for the first dividend instalment is April 24, 2026. The second dividend instalment of EUR 0.42 per share will be paid to shareholders registered in the Company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of October 19, 2026. The payment date for the second dividend instalment is October 26, 2026.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposals of the Shareholder's Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors shall be as follows:

The annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the term of office is EUR 58,000 to the Chair; EUR 34,000 to the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors; EUR 34,000 to the Chair of the Committees if he or she does not simultaneously act as the Chair or Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors; and EUR 28,000 to a member of the Board of Directors.

In addition to the annual remuneration, meeting fees will be paid for attendance at Board or Committee meetings as follows: EUR 1,000 for each meeting attended in the country of residence; EUR 2,000 for each meeting attended outside the country of residence; EUR 1,000 for a meeting attended remotely. A meeting fee will not be paid for resolutions that are confirmed in writing without holding a meeting.

The travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors will be reimbursed in accordance with the company's travel policy. Part of the fixed annual remuneration will be paid in Posti Group Corporation shares acquired from the market as follows: Approximately 40% of the fixed annual fee would be paid in shares and the remainder in cash. The shares will be acquired on behalf and in the name of the Board members within two weeks starting from the first trading day on Nasdaq Helsinki following the publication of Posti Group Corporation interim report for January 1 - March 31, 2026. If the shares cannot be acquired and/or delivered due to reasons related to the company or the Board members, the shares will be acquired later, or the fixed annual fee will be paid entirely in cash. The Company will bear the cost and the transfer tax, if any, arising from the purchase of shares. The meeting fees will be paid entirely in cash.

Board of Directors, Auditor and Sustainability Reporting Assurer

Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae was elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Jukka Leinonen as the Deputy Chair. In addition, Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Frank Marthaler, Tuomas Mäkipeska, Minna Pajumaa and Stefan Svensson were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, a firm of authorized public accountants, was elected as the Company's auditor and the assurance officer of the Company's sustainability reporting for the financial year 2026, and Samuli Perälä, APA, ASA will continue as the lead audit partner as well as the principally responsible sustainability reporting assurer.

The remunerations for the auditor and the sustainability reporting assurer are paid according to their reasonable invoices approved by the Audit, Risk and Sustainability Committee.

Authorization to repurchase the Company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own share as follows.

The aggregate maximum number of shares that may be repurchased in one or several resolutions based on the authorization shall not exceed 735,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.81% of all the Company's registered shares.

The repurchases of shares will be made using the Company's unrestricted equity only, and at price based on the market price at the securities markets or a price otherwise formed in a competitive process. The Board shall resolve all matters related to the repurchases under the authorization.

The shares may be repurchased either through an offer to all shareholders on equal terms or through other means and otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the Company's shareholders (directed repurchases). Shares may be repurchased to be used in the Company's incentive programs. Repurchased shares could also be held to be reissued, transferred further, or used for other purposes resolved by the Board. The authorization covers also taking the company's shares as a pledge. Derivatives customary on the capital market may be used for acquiring shares.

The authorization is valid until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027, however no longer than until October 15, 2027.

Authorization to resolve on the issuance of shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares as follows.

The aggregate maximum number of shares that may be issued in one or several resolutions based on the authorization shall not exceed 735,000 own shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.81% of all the Company's registered shares.

The Board shall resolve all the terms and conditions of a share issue, including to whom, at what price and in which manner the shares are issued. The authorization covers issuance of the own shares held by the Company only, and the shares may be issued against consideration or without consideration.

The shares may be issued to all the shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings in the Company, or in a directed share issue, deviating from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights, if there is a weighty financial reason for doing so such as to potential mergers or acquisitions, to finance investments or other business-related transactions, to develop the Company's capital structure, or to be used in connection with the Company's incentive programs.

The authorization is valid until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027, however no longer than until October 15, 2027.

Authorization to resolve on donations

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on granting donations of up to a total amount of EUR 100,000, in one or several instalments, for charitable or other similar purposes of general interest. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on all matters relating to such donations, including the recipients, the purposes of use and other terms. The authorization is valid until the close of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on Posti's website at www.posti.com no later than April 29, 2026.

Decisions of the Board's constitutive meeting

At its constitutive meeting held after the Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2026, the Board of Directors of Posti Group Corporation elected from among its members the following members of the Committees:

Audit, Risk and Sustainability Committee : Chair Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Frank Marthaler, Tuomas Mäkipeska and Minna Pajumaa

Personnel Committee : Chair Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, Jukka Leinonen and Stefan Svensson

Strategy Committee : Chair Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Jukka Leinonen and Minna Pajumaa.

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved that Satu Ollikainen, a representative of Posti's personnel, elected by the personnel and the Shareholders' Nomination Board, will participate in the Board meetings. The Employee representative is entitled to the same meeting fee as the Board members based on his/her attendance.

Posti Group Corporation

Further information for investors and analysts: Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 671 2999, marja.makinen@posti.com

Further information for the media: MediaDesk tel. 020 452 3366, viestinta@posti.com

Posti Group Corporation in brief