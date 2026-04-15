TOKYO, Apr 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the Outlander crossover SUV (Outlander PHEV), achieved No. 1 in domestic sales in Japan's PHEV category in fiscal year 2025(1), with sales totaling 7,794 units, marking its second consecutive year at the top(2).Since 1964, Mitsubishi Motors has contributed to the advancement of electrification through research and development of electrified vehicles. In 2009, Mitsubishi Motors launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle, followed by the introduction of the Outlander PHEV in 2013 as the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV. The company further expanded its electrified vehicle lineup in 2020 with the addition of the Eclipse Cross PHEV, steadily advancing its electrification strategy.The Outlander PHEV has earned high acclaim in major markets including Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia, and has grown into a leading model in the electrified SUV segment. In March 2025, cumulative sales for the Outlander PHEV surpassed 100,000 units in the Japanese market. In Canada, the model ranked No. 1 in the PHEV category for three consecutive years, achieving a high market share across multiple key markets.Mitsubishi Motors has been promoting the deployment of electrified vehicles based on the view that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are well suited for kei-cars(3) and compact cars typically used within a relatively limited range of daily activity, while PHEVs are optimal for SUVs and mid-size and larger vehicles used for broader driving needs. Going forward, Mitsubishi Motors will continue to pursue a pragmatic approach to electrification tailored to regional characteristics and usage environments by offering a diverse lineup of electrified vehicles centered on PHEVs, combined with BEVs and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).Outlander PHEV(4)As Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model, the Outlander PHEV is designed to serve as an EV for daily use and a hybrid for longer trips. The electrified SUV delivers quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electrified vehicles, along with safe and secure rides in various weather and road conditions.The current, second-generation Outlander PHEV was fully redesigned in 2021, bringing together the best of the brand's electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Developed under the product concept "I-Fu-Do-Do," a Japanese expression meaning authentic and majestic, the model evolved significantly in both performance and presence.In October 2024, Mitsubishi Motors launched an updated model featuring a newly enhanced drive battery that extended EV range and improved acceleration performance. The update also enhanced the quality of interior and exterior design, expanded advanced features, and adopted an audio system developed in collaboration with Yamaha Corporation as standard equipment on all grades, further strengthening the vehicle's overall product appeal.1. Fiscal 2025 is from April 2025 to March 2025.2. According to Japan Automobile Dealers Association (JADA) ratings3. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.