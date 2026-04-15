Rohnert Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification school, conveniently located at 1500 Valley House Dr in Rohnert Park, CA. This new training center expands access to high-quality safety courses for residents, healthcare providers, and businesses throughout Sonoma County.

Rohnert Park Welcomes New CPR Certification School from Safety Training Seminars

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The Rohnert Park location will offer a full range of lifesaving courses, including Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), CPR, and First Aid certification. Designed to serve both medical professionals and the general public, the facility provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on, instructor-led training using CPR verification stations.

Situated near key neighborhoods such as G Section, M Section, and the University District near Sonoma State University, the new center is easily accessible for local residents. It also serves surrounding communities including Cotati, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Windsor, making it a central hub for CPR classes and emergency training in the North Bay.

"Expanding into Rohnert Park allows us to better serve the growing demand for CPR and advanced life support training in Sonoma County," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Our mission is to make lifesaving skills accessible to everyone from healthcare providers to parents, teachers, and community members. This new location helps us reach more people and ultimately create safer communities."

The new CPR training center features modern equipment like CPR verification stations and follows the latest guidelines to ensure students receive up-to-date, practical instruction. Courses are designed to be efficient and engaging, allowing participants to gain confidence in responding to real-life emergencies such as cardiac arrest, choking, and pediatric crises.

Safety Training Seminars has built a strong reputation across Northern California for its commitment to quality instruction and customer convenience. The Rohnert Park expansion reflects the company's continued growth and dedication to community safety.

Enrollment is now open, and students can register for courses online with multiple class times available each week.

About Safety Training Seminars

Founded in 1989, Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned company providing certified CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS training across 65+ Northern California locations. Led by President Laura Seidel, the organization offers daily classes with flexible scheduling and same-day certification. As an EMSA-approved provider, Safety Training Seminars delivers accessible, high-quality safety education backed by a strong focus on customer service and affordability.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292692

Source: Plentisoft