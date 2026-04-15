SoftWriters Launches FrameworkLTC+ to Power Next-Era of AI-Driven Pharmacy Operations

New native automation solution helps LTC pharmacies improve accuracy, scale operations, and shift teams from manual data entry to higher-value clinical oversight.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / SoftWriters today announced the launch of FrameworkLTC+, a major advancement in its flagship platform, FrameworkLTC. FrameworkLTC+ introduces fully integrated, AI-driven automation built for clinical-grade accuracy, enterprise-scale performance, and production-grade reliability and security.

This new solution transforms long-term care (LTC) pharmacy operations, starting with one of the most manual and error-prone workflows: prescription order entry.

Prescription order entry has long been a bottleneck for LTC pharmacies, requiring significant manual effort while increasing the risk of transcription errors. FrameworkLTC+ addresses this challenge with clinical-grade AI embedded directly within the system of record, enabling the platform to interpret incoming prescriptions, automatically populate order fields, and apply clinical and formulary logic with precision and consistency.

Unlike standalone AI tools or workflow overlays, FrameworkLTC+ is natively integrated into the core FrameworkLTC platform, ensuring end-to-end workflow orchestration, real-time data integrity, and enterprise scalability across high-volume pharmacy operations.

"We are not layering AI onto workflows. We are re-architecting how work gets done through automation, intelligence, and efficiency built-in to daily workflows," said Danielle Greer, VP of Product at SoftWriters. "FrameworkLTC+ delivers automation that is deeply embedded, clinically aware, and built to operate at scale inside mission-critical pharmacy environments."

"FrameworkLTC+ represents a new operational layer for LTC pharmacy," said Scott Beatty, President and CEO of SoftWriters. "For more than 25 years, LTC pharmacies have relied on FrameworkLTC as their system of record. With FrameworkLTC+, we extend that foundation with AI that is purpose-built for accuracy, hardened for production environments, and trusted to operate at enterprise scale."

"This is not experimental AI," Beatty added. "It is automation designed for real pharmacies, real workflows, and real patient impact."

FrameworkLTC+ advances pharmacy operations beyond basic automation by intelligently orchestrating workflow decisions: interpreting prescriptions, selecting appropriate medications, and preparing orders for pharmacist verification. This shifts pharmacy teams from manual data entry to clinical review, oversight, and exception management, improving both efficiency and quality of care.

The solution is the result of a multi-year investment in SoftWriters' innovation strategy and infrastructure. SoftWriters established an AI Advisory Board to engage with industry thought leaders, launched a dedicated R&D team to accelerate roadmaps, and partnered with best-in-class data and AI engineering firms to build a secure, scalable, extensible foundation.

"Our focus has been clear from the beginning: build AI that earns trust in clinical environments," Greer added. "That means accuracy, transparency, and reliability are not features, they are requirements. FrameworkLTC+ reflects that standard."

Early results from real-world use highlight the impact of this approach. Michael Shamalov, President and Owner of LI Script Pharmacy, served as an alpha partner in the development of FrameworkLTC+. "SoftWriters didn't just build software, they embedded themselves in our operation," said Shamalov. "This technology works because it understands real pharmacy workflows. It gives our pharmacists confidence and frees them to focus on clinical care instead of manual tasks."

"If this were my mother in a nursing home, I want to know she's getting the right medications," Shamalov added. "FrameworkLTC+ helps us deliver that level of confidence."

FrameworkLTC+ is delivered as a native extension of the FrameworkLTC platform, without reliance on third-party tools or fragmented workflows, ensuring consistent performance, security, and scalability. With configurable automation controls and full audit transparency, pharmacies can adopt AI at their own pace while maintaining complete clinical oversight.

"What excites me most is the immediate and measurable impact this will have for our customers," Beatty said. "FrameworkLTC+ enables pharmacies to operate with greater precision, efficiency, and confidence-ultimately delivering safer, faster, and more connected care."

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions that are purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 800 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations. Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.

CONTACT:

SoftWriters, Inc.

271 North Shore Drive, Suite 400

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-492-9841 x500

SOURCE: SoftWriters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/softwriters-launches-frameworkltc-tm-to-power-next-era-of-ai-driven-p-1157674