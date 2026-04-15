San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Vlogit, Inc. today announced that its app will launch on the Apple App Store in May 2026. The platform is designed to help close friends stay connected through daily video sharing within small, private groups - an alternative to the broadcast-oriented model that has defined social media for the past decade.





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How It Works

Vlogit is built around a single constraint: each day, one person in a private friend group is selected to document their life through video. There are no public feeds, no follower counts, and no external audience. Content is shared exclusively within trusted circles.

The Origin

The idea emerged from a personal experience shared by co-founders Omar Zeineddine and Karam Aboul Hosn. After graduating, their friend group scattered across different cities and schools. Group chats kept communication going, but neither those nor existing social platforms gave them a genuine sense of what their friends' day-to-day lives actually looked like.

That gap became the product.

Both founders have since committed to Vlogit full time - Zeineddine leaving an engineering role, and Aboul Hosn stepping away from university to focus on the company.

Pre-Launch Traction

Ahead of its public release, Vlogit has attracted more than 60,000 waitlist users and over 1,000 active beta participants, generated through organic content rather than paid acquisition. The founders documented the company's development publicly across social platforms, which contributed to an audience of more than 250,000 followers. Beta retention stands at 64% on Day 1, 45% on Day 7, and 32% on Day 30.

About Vlogit, Inc.

Vlogit, Inc. is a U.S.-based consumer social technology company. Its platform enables users to create small, private groups where one member each day shares a video of their life. The app is scheduled for release on the App Store in May 2026.





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Vlogit Instagram: https://instagram.com/theofficialvlogit

Vlogit Tiktok: https://tiktok.com/@vlogitofficial

Vlogit X: https://x.com/@officialvlogit

Vlogit Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vlogit-inc/

Vlogit Website: https://vlogit.app

Vlogit Waitlist: https://waitlister.me/p/vlogit

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency