DJ Broadpeak publishes its full-year results.

BROADPEAK SA Broadpeak publishes its full-year results. 15-Apr-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak publishes its full-year results A year of sustained growth with a strong recovery in profitability and solid cash generation: ? Strong EBITDA growth to +EUR3.7m ? Adjusted EBITDA[1] multiplied by a factor of almost 4 to +EUR7.9m ? A further increase in free cash flow[2] (to +EUR1.5m) and a decrease in net debt Confirmation of targets for 2027: ? Revenue > EUR50m, of which 50% recurring revenue ? EBITDA margin of around 15% Cesson-Sévigné (France), April 15, 2026 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, today published its 2025 full-year results. In EURk 2024 2025 Revenue 39,380 44,379 +12.7% Gross margin 32,167 35,262 +9.6% As a % 81.7% 79.5% EBITDA (2,492) 3,705 +6,197 As a % (6.3%) 8.3% Adjusted EBITDA1 1,984 7,858 +296% Operating income (7,900) (3,141) +4,759 Net income/(loss) (4,024) (226) +3,798

Sustained growth in full-year revenue (+16.2% at constant exchange rates)

Broadpeak generated revenues of EUR44.4 million for 2025, an increase of +12.7% (+16.2% at constant exchange rates[3] ), in line with the sales growth target for the year.

By geographic region, Broadpeak recorded strong growth in EMEA (+33.3%), its main market, which was underpinned in particular by a large Cloud PVR contract, and solid growth in APAC (+18.2%). Activity fell in the Americas region (-14.7%), penalized by a decline in the first half of the year which was followed by a rebound in the second half (+10.5%).

In terms of the product mix, the 2025 fiscal year saw continued growth in recurring revenue (Maintenance & SaaS) to EUR19.2 million (+23.0%), which now accounts for 43% of revenue. Revenue excluding equipment (Licenses & Services and Maintenance & SaaS) thus reached 88% of activity over the full year. Equipment sales came in at EUR5.2 million (+47.7%), in line with the momentum seen in the rollout of new projects (installation of equipment during the start-up phase).

A strongly positive EBITDA at +EUR3.7 million (+EUR7.9 million when factoring in R&D tax credit)

Gross margin for the year rose by 9.6% to EUR35.3 million, reflecting a margin rate of 79.5% compared with 81.7% a year earlier. This is in line with the business mix and the normalization of the weight of equipment in light of a low basis of comparison in 2024.

The announced target of a return to positive EBITDA for the year was largely met: EBITDA for 2025 came to +EUR3.7 million compared with -EUR2.5 million the previous year. After restatement for R&D tax credit of EUR4.1 million in 2025 (vs. EUR4.5 million in 2024), adjusted EBITDA reached EUR7.9 million, compared with EUR2.0 million a year earlier.

The savings measures implemented from the beginning of 2024 began to show results in the second half of 2025, particularly in connection with the reduction in the overall workforce (internal and external employees). The headcount was reduced to 282 at the end of 2025 after 296 a year earlier and 332 at the end of 2023, before the launch of the savings plan. This change was largely brought about by a limited use of external service providers.

Personnel expenses thus fell by 3.1% in 2025 to EUR24.8 million, while subcontracting expenses fell by 21.4% to EUR7.2 million.

There was an operating loss for the year of -EUR3.1 million, compared with a loss of -EUR7.9 million in 2024, after the recognition of EUR6.9 million in depreciation, amortization and impairment (vs. EUR5.6 million a year earlier). This amount largely includes capitalized R&D costs, which reflect the investment levels made in recent years to strengthen Broadpeak's technological lead.

After taking into account the R&D tax credit (CIR) and financial expenses of EUR0.9 million, which include a significant foreign exchange effect, the net income/(loss) for the year was close to breakeven, at a loss of -EUR0.2 million, compared with a loss of -EUR4.0 million in 2024.

Free cash flow in positive territory (+EUR1.5m) and further reduction in net debt

As announced, available free cash flow (FCF) for the year is positive at EUR1.5 million, compared with EUR1.1 million in 2024. It benefited from a further improvement in working capital requirements (WCR), driven mainly by the continued decline in trade receivables thanks to a complete normalization of payment terms.

At the same time, financial debt fell to EUR10.2 million at the end of 2025 (vs. EUR11.0 million). Given the level of available cash (EUR4.7 million), net debt came to EUR5.5 million, compared with EUR6.9 million a year earlier. This compares with equity of EUR19.6 million on the balance sheet, after EUR20.2 million at 31 December 2024.

Continued rollout of the roadmap focused on innovation and business momentum

After a strong year commercially and financially, Broadpeak intends to continue rolling out its roadmap in 2026. It remains focused on continuously enriching its portfolio of solutions to be able to respond as closely as possible to the rapidly changing needs of its customers - operators, platforms and new media players that seek large-scale streaming solutions and monetization tools.

The anti-piracy solution launched in August 2025 aimed at bringing users back to the subscription format is attracting sustained interest from customers and prospects. There is also strong interest in the Multiview functionality being marketed since last March, which allows the simultaneous broadcast of video streams on the same screen during live sporting events.

Broadpeak's offering responds fully to the rise of large-scale streaming usage, as illustrated by the key role played by the Advanced CDN solution in broadcasting the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. This saw Broadpeak support India's leading media and entertainment group JioStar as a technology partner in broadcasting the event to more than 300 million subscribers, with peaks reaching 61.5 million simultaneous connections in 2025. The Advanced CDN solution ensured high performance broadcasting (reduced latency, premium quality of experience).

Building on its technological edge, Broadpeak expects continued positive sales momentum in 2026. It will rely both on its flagship software offerings (Advanced CDN, Cloud PVR, Multicast ABR) and on the acceleration of the SaaS offering, broadpeak.io. This platform, which recorded 41 new signatures in 2025 (after 32 in 2024), continues to benefit from the success of Dynamic Ad Insertion and the effective market launch of CDNaaS and Analytics solutions.

Confirmation of all financial targets for 2027

The 2026 financial year should therefore be fully in line with the trajectory set out in the 2027 roadmap. Broadpeak reiterates all of its financial targets for 2027, aiming for revenue in excess of EUR50 million, of which 50% recurring revenue (SaaS and Maintenance) and an EBITDA margin of around 15%.

Next event:

-- First-quarter 2026 revenue: May 5, 2026, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL/CORPORATE PRESS investors@broadpeak.tv marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50 +33 (0) 6 85 52 76 93 +33 (0) 6 02 08 45 49

Broadpeak, S.A., 3771 boulevard des Alliés,

35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063

with share capital of EUR250,833.72

Tel: +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current view and assumptions of Broadpeak management. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in expected results, profitability and events. Further, Broadpeak, its shareholders and respective affiliates, directors, officers, boards and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representation or warranty regarding, the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that originates or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. These statistical data and forward-looking statements are used in this press release for information purposes only. This press release may be written in French and English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK).

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