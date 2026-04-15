GreenMoney Journal: Why a Perpetual Purpose Trust Model Works for Sustainable Investing Firms

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / by Carrie VanWinkle, CFP and Sylvia Panek, financial advisor at Natural Investments

Two years ago, Natural Investments became the first U.S. financial advisory firm to convert into a Perpetual Purpose Trust. This was more than a legal milestone - it was an ethics-driven decision about leadership, equity, and mission in an industry struggling to align growth with values.

A Perpetual Purpose Trust (PPT) is a non-charitable, irrevocable trust created to steward a business in service of a clearly defined purpose. In our case, the newly formed Natural Investments Purpose Trust purchased the firm from six senior advisors who had owned the business under a traditional partnership model. From that moment forward, the company ceased to be something that could be bought and sold on the open market. Instead, it became permanently held in trust for its mission.

For a firm focused on sustainable, responsible investing, this mattered. ?We hired legal and financial consultants to help us navigate the complexities of creating the trust, rewriting our bylaws, and restructuring governance. Internally, a cross-functional governance committee worked for months to shape the trust agreement and operating framework. Sylvia served on the governance committee, while Carrie was elected to the first Trust Steward Committee - the leadership body of the new trust - and each of us has come to appreciate just how much time, emotional labor, and organizational commitment this transition truly requires. It has been demanding work. It has also been some of the most meaningful leadership work of our careers.

Read their full article here - https://greenmoney.com/why-a-perpetual-purpose-trust-model-works-for-sustainable-investing-firms

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SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/why-a-perpetual-purpose-trust-model-works-for-sustainable-investing-firms-1157787