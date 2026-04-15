LogoTags, Leading U.S. Custom Challenge Coin Supplier, Returns to FDIC International 2026 Conference

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division to Showcase New Express Custom Challenge Coins from Expanded Product Line

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / LogoTags, the promotional products division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., proudly announces its return to the FDIC International Conference, taking place in April 23-25, 2026, at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As North America's premier firefighter conference, FDIC International is expected to welcome over 34,000 firefighters, rescue professionals, and decision-makers from across the country.

LogoTags will be located at Booth #9145. The company will place its full focus on custom challenge coins thereby reinforcing its position as the USA's leading custom challenge coin company. The company will showcase its industry-leading custom challenge coins designed specifically for fire departments, rescue organizations, and first responders who demand the highest level of quality, detail, and service.

Custom challenge coins remain one of the most powerful traditions within the fire service. These custom military challenge coins are used to recognize achievement, honor service, commemorate events, and build brotherhood within departments. LogoTags has become a trusted partner to fire departments nationwide by consistently delivering premium custom challenge coins that stand above the competition and are made in the USA.

Unlike many competitors, LogoTags emphasizes transparency and quality by manufacturing custom challenge coins in solid brass, making sure that every coin delivers a premium feel and long-lasting finish. The solid brass construction allows for heavier weight, deeper relief and superior durability. These coins will provide sharper detail and higher quality finishes than standard zinc or alloy coins offer.

Whether departments need firefighter challenge coins, custom military challenge coins, commemorative challenge coins, or event challenge coins, LogoTags provides unmatched expertise and support throughout the entire process. There are no set up fees charged on any challenge coins. Free artwork and unlimited design revisions are available for every order. The company is known for fast, reliable production with consistent quality control along with competitive pricing.

As part of its continued growth and innovation in the custom challenge coin market, LogoTags has introduced its new Express Custom Challenge Coins. These coins are produced in 1-3 days using advanced 3D UV printing technology on metal coins. This new option allows customers to receive custom challenge coins faster than ever before and is still able to achieve full-color, photo-realistic detail. This express method can produce smaller runs of custom challenge coins on tight timelines. While this express offering adds flexibility, LogoTags continues to lead the industry with its core line of die-struck, solid brass custom challenge coins, which remain the preferred choice for departments seeking traditional craftsmanship and long-term durability.

LogoTags continues to grow its presence nationwide as demand for high-quality custom challenge coins increases across fire departments, law enforcement agencies, military organizations, and municipalities. Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager, and Retired Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith, Sales Representative, will be available at Booth #9145 to meet with attendees and discuss custom challenge coin projects.

"Our growth is directly tied to the trust our customers place in us for their custom challenge coins," said Ms. Milanese. "Fire departments rely on us to deliver coins that represent their identity and pride, and we take that responsibility very seriously."

"Custom challenge coins are a tradition that carries meaning," added Chief Goldsmith. "Our job is to make sure every coin we produce reflects that meaning with the highest level of quality possible."

While custom challenge coins remain the core focus, LogoTags will also showcase many complementary products including custom lapel pins, custom race medals, military dog tags, bottle openers, key chains, custom embroidered patches, silicone bracelets, metal tags, and much more. These products are often paired with custom challenge coins to create complete recognition and promotional programs for departments and organizations.

LogoTags is backed by Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned company founded in 1938. Based in Mount Vernon, New York, Ball Chain manufactures over 4 million feet of product per week and remains the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain. This foundation of U.S. manufacturing, combined with global production partnerships, allows LogoTags to deliver the highest-quality custom challenge coins with unmatched reliability, service, and value.

Attendees of the FDIC International Conference are invited to visit Booth #9145 to see firsthand why LogoTags is the trusted source for custom challenge coins nationwide. For more information about custom challenge coins, visit: www.logotags.com/challenge-coins/.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Founded in a small garage in the Bronx, NY, the company has grown into the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain, supplying products used in military dog tags, ceiling fans, lighting fixtures, handbags, and more.

LogoTags, its promotional products division, specializes in custom challenge coins, military dog tags, lapel pins, medals, and related products. Known for its quality, service, and value, LogoTags is recognized as USA's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

Bill@ballchain.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-leading-u.s.-custom-challenge-coin-supplier-returns-to-fdic-i-1157880