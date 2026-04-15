New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Leadership advisory firm LeaderShape has announced the launch of Leadership Matters, a new podcast hosted by co-founders Glenn Price and Terry Reynolds, designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in business: the gap between strategy and execution.





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The podcast marks an extension of LeaderShape's work in leadership development and organisational performance, offering a platform for candid, experience-driven discussions on what it takes to translate vision into measurable results. Each episode focuses on the practical realities of leadership, moving beyond theory to examine the decisions, behaviours, and systems that underpin sustained performance.

"Many organisations don't struggle with vision, they struggle with execution," said Glenn Price, co-founder of LeaderShape. "This podcast is about unpacking what actually drives results, and challenging the assumptions that often get in the way."

Hosted by Price and Reynolds, both of whom bring decades of global experience across executive leadership, organisational strategy, and transformation, Leadership Matters explores themes including accountability, strategic alignment, cultural dynamics, and leadership mindset. The conversations are grounded in their shared expertise as co-authors of Vision to Results and their work advising organisations across multiple industries and regions.

Reynolds added, "There's no shortage of leadership content, but much of it avoids the uncomfortable truths about why strategies fail. We wanted to create a space where those realities can be explored openly, with a focus on what leaders can do differently to drive meaningful outcomes."

The launch of the podcast reflects LeaderShape's broader mission to reshape how leadership is understood and practised in modern organisations. Since its founding in 2017, the firm has supported more than 50 clients across four continents and eight industries, delivering leadership development, strategy execution, and employee experience solutions designed to improve organisational performance.

Operating both nationally and internationally, LeaderShape's approach is built on combining leadership capability with practical execution frameworks. This philosophy is reflected in the structure of Leadership Matters, where each episode connects leadership thinking with actionable insights that can be applied in real-world business environments.

Price brings a background in global consulting and executive leadership, including senior roles such as SVP for Learning & Performance at TTEC and Managing Partner at rogenSi. Reynolds complements this with extensive experience in HR leadership and business management across Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, alongside his work in executive coaching and large-scale organisational transformation.

As organisations continue to navigate increasingly complex operating environments, the podcast positions LeaderShape at the centre of ongoing conversations about performance, leadership accountability, and execution discipline.

Leadership Matters is now available across major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. To learn more about LeaderShape, visit leadershapeconsulting.com.

About LeaderShape

LeaderShape is a leadership development and strategy execution firm founded in 2017 by Glenn Price and Terry Reynolds. Working with organisations across multiple industries and global markets, LeaderShape delivers tools, programs, and advisory services focused on leadership capability, execution performance, and employee experience. The firm's mission is to reshape leadership by helping organisations turn strategy into sustained, measurable results.

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Source: GYT