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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 19:26 Uhr
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International WELL Building Institute: IWBI Launches WELL-GRI Social Topic Standards Alignment Tool To Translate Health, Well-Being and Social Impact Into the Language of Global Sustainability Disclosures

WELL strategies may contribute to 52% of GRI Social Topic Standards disclosures

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing healthy buildings, organizations and communities, announced the launch of its WELL-GRI Social Topic Standards Alignment Tool, a resource that maps strategies in the WELL Standard to GRI Social Topic Standards disclosures. The tool is designed to bridge the gap between asset-level performance and corporate-level sustainability reporting, translating health, well-being and social impact into the language of one of the world's most widely adopted frameworks.

Based on IWBI's analysis, WELL strategies may contribute to 52% of GRI Social Topic Standards (GRI 400 series) disclosures, with particularly strong alignment across disclosures on employment, non-discrimination, child and forced labor, rights of indigenous peoples, local communities and supplier social assessment.

"Social sustainability is gaining momentum worldwide, reshaping how organizations invest, measure performance and make decisions," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "This new tool helps translate asset and portfolio performance into clear, corporate-level sustainability reporting, accelerating adoption of strategies that strengthen health, well-being and social impact."

Guided by a people-first approach, the WELL Standard serves as a comprehensive roadmap for organizations to promote human health while aligning with broader sustainability goals. This alignment tool was developed in response to the growing emphasis on sustainability regulations, frameworks and disclosure standards with a social focus - reflecting a key driver in the evolving global sustainability landscape, corporate strategy and best practices.

Global Reporting Initiative's GRI Standards remain the most widely used sustainability reporting standards globally. GRI is also the most widely adopted sustainability reporting standard among IWBI's WELL at scale participants based on its Goals Module.

The alignment tool provides detailed alignment rationales, aiming to enable WELL leaders to more effectively articulate how people-first strategies drive measurable impact across organizations, value chains and communities-while supporting sustainability reporting, strategy development and broader sustainable finance conversations.

"This transformative, yet practical tool is designed to elevate the essential roles of health, well-being and social sustainability, positioning them as central drivers within broader ESG reporting and sustainable finance conversations," said Minjia Yang, IWBI's Vice President and Head of Sustainable Finance.

Yang added: "We welcome organizations to leverage this tool to strengthen advisory services, enhance corporate disclosures, and further embed social sustainability into capital markets and governance structures."

To access the WELL-GRI Social Topic Standards Alignment Tool and learn more about its benefits, please visit the resource page.

About the International WELL Building Institute
The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

Media contact:
media@wellcertified.com

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iwbi-launches-well-gri-social-topic-standards-alignment-tool-to-1157972

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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