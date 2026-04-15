FINTECH.TV Launches Podcast Network, Bringing Established Voices in Crypto, Blockchain and Finance to the New York Stock Exchange Studio

"Thinking Crypto Podcast" Founder Tony Edward and Co-Host Amanda Whitcroft Named Inaugural Partners and Network Contributors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / FINTECH.TV, the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, today announced the launch of the FINTECH.TV Podcast Network.

The network will syndicate select podcast episodes across FINTECH.TV's soon-to-launch 24/7 streaming channel, distributed across U.S. television platforms and institutional finance websites, giving established podcast creators unparalleled broadcast reach while delivering FINTECH.TV's global audience of over 1.5 million monthly viewers, the voices they already know and trust.

Podcast Partners Bring Audiences, FINTECH.TV Brings the Floor

The FINTECH.TV Podcast Network is designed to partner with podcasters who have built loyal social media followings in the areas FINTECH.TV covers: finance, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital assets, AI, and sustainability investing. On a select basis, partner podcast episodes will be recorded at FINTECH.TV's marquee studio on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, offering creators and their audiences a truly unique setting for special programming.

All episodes will air on FINTECH.TV 24/7 channel, extending the reach of partner podcasts to a global broadcast audience while deepening the network's programming lineup with authentic, independent voices from the creator economy.

"Thinking Crypto Podcast" Named Inaugural Podcast Partner

FINTECH.TV's first podcast partner is "Thinking Crypto Podcast," the widely followed weekly program founded by Tony Edward and co-hosted with Amanda Whitcroft. With a strong and engaged social media following across the crypto and digital assets community, Thinking Crypto Podcast brings deep expertise, trusted commentary, and a proven audience to the FINTECH.TV platform.

In addition to syndicating their weekly podcast to FINTECH.TV, Edward, and Whitcroft will join as FINTECH.TV Contributors, appearing across the network's broader programming, including its flagship live market shows and special coverage events.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony and Amanda as the first partners of the FINTECH.TV Podcast Network," said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder & Head of Global Content & Operations at FINTECH.TV. "They have built something real, a loyal audience that trusts them on crypto and digital assets. Bringing Thinking Crypto Podcast to the NYSE studio for special episodes and into our 24/7 channel is exactly the kind of partnership that defines what we are building here."

"Partnering with FINTECH.TV is a natural evolution for Thinking Crypto Podcast," said Tony Edward, Founder of Thinking Crypto Podcast. "What we have built with our community means everything to us, and this partnership is a showcase of just how engaged and passionate that audience is. FINTECH.TV sought us out because of the people who show up for us every week, and together, we are going to give that community an experience and a platform they deserve."

"This partnership is about more than distribution - it's about credibility and access," said Amanda Whitcroft, Co-Host of Thinking Crypto Podcast. "FINTECH.TV sits at the intersection of finance and innovation, which is exactly where the Thinking Crypto Podcast has always lived. We can't wait to bring our audience inside the NYSE for some very special episodes and into the future of financial media."

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors, and the first truly global, cross-exchange financial media network. Broadcasting from studios at the New York Stock Exchange, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, with several more in development, FINTECH.TV covers the latest news and perspectives on finance, blockchain, AI, and sustainability investing through live broadcasts, exclusive interviews, and thought-leadership content. FINTECH.TV connects global audiences with the people shaping the future of finance and innovation.

Follow FINTECH.TV: @FINTECHTVGLOBAL

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Media Contact: Troy McGuire | troy@fintech.tv |

SOURCE: FINTECH.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/fintech.tv-launches-podcast-network-bringing-established-voices-in-cr-1157565