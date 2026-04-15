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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 20:38 Uhr
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PB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, of $5,556,894 compared to $4,700,394 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 18.22%.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company reported total assets of $1.460 billion compared to $1.355 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of 7.74%. Total deposits were $1.244 billion and gross loans were $1.219 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 compared to total deposits of $1.153 billion and gross loans of $1.149 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, increases of 7.87% and 6.11%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report our quarterly earnings. The Company continued to experience good growth throughout the organization with over 6% growth in loans, deposits and assets plus over 18% growth in net income available to common shareholders. Our employees help drive our success through their hard work and dedication to serving our customers. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company had basic earnings of $1.93 per share compared to $1.64 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 17.68%. As of March 31, 2026, book value per common share was $45.57 compared to $41.10 on March 31, 2025, an increase of 10.88%. On February 26, 2026, the Company paid its first ever special cash dividend of $0.34 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. On March 5, 2026, the Company paid its first quarter dividend of $0.61 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. The quarterly cash dividend was our 57th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

Assets

(unaudited)

*

Cash and due from banks

$

11,037

$

10,521

Interest-earning deposits with banks

34,090

24,093

Investment securities

149,236

143,472

Loans, gross

1,219,216

1,180,246

Allowance for credit losses

(10,771

)

(10,493

)

Premises and equipment, net

3,679

3,737

Goodwill

9,876

9,876

Other intangible assets

3,743

3,978

Other assets

39,800

39,229

Total assets

$

1,459,906

$

1,404,659

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits

$

1,243,910

$

1,186,279

FHLB advances

20,000

25,000

Subordinate debt

23,606

23,593

Junior subordinate debt

4,543

4,528

Other liabilities

12,458

12,186

Total liabilities

1,304,517

1,251,586

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock

17,923

17,923

Common stock

3,016

2,977

Additional paid-in capital

56,806

55,930

Retained earnings

83,577

80,871

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,933

)

(4,628

)

Total shareholders' equity

155,389

153,073

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

1,459,906

$

1,404,659

Common stock outstanding

3,016,459

2,976,761

Book value per share

$

45.57

$

45.40

Tangible book value per share

$

41.06

$

40.75

* Derived from audited financial statements

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income

$

22,137

$

21,038

Interest expense

8,674

9,267

Net interest income

13,463

11,771

Provision for credit losses

284

161

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

13,179

11,610

Non interest income

494

476

Non interest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

3,719

3,206

Occupancy and equipment

343

318

Advertising and promotion

40

61

Data processing

753

641

Professional services

213

238

Amortization of intangible assets

236

264

Other

743

880

Total non-interest expenses

6,047

5,608

Income before income taxes

7,626

6,478

Income tax expense

1,755

1,464

Net income

5,871

5,014

Preferred stock dividends

314

314

Net income available to common shareholders

$

5,557

$

4,700

Net income per common share - basic

$

1.93

$

1.64

Net income per common share - diluted

$

1.79

$

1.57

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,877,988

2,860,118

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,102,599

2,993,183

Other Data

Return on average assets

1.63

%

1.47

%

Return on average equity

16.57

%

16.31

%

Net interest margin

3.91

%

3.62

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans

0.88

%

0.90

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.04

%

Net charge-offs to loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

Efficiency ratio

43.61

%

46.19

%

Non-accrual loans

$

928

$

514

Other real estate owned

$

-

$

-

Gain/(loss) on sale of securities

$

-

$

-

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2026-earnings-1157987

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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