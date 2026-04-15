PB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, of $5,556,894 compared to $4,700,394 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 18.22%.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company reported total assets of $1.460 billion compared to $1.355 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of 7.74%. Total deposits were $1.244 billion and gross loans were $1.219 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 compared to total deposits of $1.153 billion and gross loans of $1.149 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, increases of 7.87% and 6.11%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report our quarterly earnings. The Company continued to experience good growth throughout the organization with over 6% growth in loans, deposits and assets plus over 18% growth in net income available to common shareholders. Our employees help drive our success through their hard work and dedication to serving our customers. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company had basic earnings of $1.93 per share compared to $1.64 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 17.68%. As of March 31, 2026, book value per common share was $45.57 compared to $41.10 on March 31, 2025, an increase of 10.88%. On February 26, 2026, the Company paid its first ever special cash dividend of $0.34 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. On March 5, 2026, the Company paid its first quarter dividend of $0.61 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. The quarterly cash dividend was our 57th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 11,037 $ 10,521 Interest-earning deposits with banks 34,090 24,093 Investment securities 149,236 143,472 Loans, gross 1,219,216 1,180,246 Allowance for credit losses (10,771 ) (10,493 ) Premises and equipment, net 3,679 3,737 Goodwill 9,876 9,876 Other intangible assets 3,743 3,978 Other assets 39,800 39,229 Total assets $ 1,459,906 $ 1,404,659 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,243,910 $ 1,186,279 FHLB advances 20,000 25,000 Subordinate debt 23,606 23,593 Junior subordinate debt 4,543 4,528 Other liabilities 12,458 12,186 Total liabilities 1,304,517 1,251,586 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 17,923 17,923 Common stock 3,016 2,977 Additional paid-in capital 56,806 55,930 Retained earnings 83,577 80,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,933 ) (4,628 ) Total shareholders' equity 155,389 153,073 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,459,906 $ 1,404,659 Common stock outstanding 3,016,459 2,976,761 Book value per share $ 45.57 $ 45.40 Tangible book value per share $ 41.06 $ 40.75 * Derived from audited financial statements PB Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 22,137 $ 21,038 Interest expense 8,674 9,267 Net interest income 13,463 11,771 Provision for credit losses 284 161 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,179 11,610 Non interest income 494 476 Non interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,719 3,206 Occupancy and equipment 343 318 Advertising and promotion 40 61 Data processing 753 641 Professional services 213 238 Amortization of intangible assets 236 264 Other 743 880 Total non-interest expenses 6,047 5,608 Income before income taxes 7,626 6,478 Income tax expense 1,755 1,464 Net income 5,871 5,014 Preferred stock dividends 314 314 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,557 $ 4,700 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.93 $ 1.64 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.79 $ 1.57 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,877,988 2,860,118 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 3,102,599 2,993,183 Other Data Return on average assets 1.63 % 1.47 % Return on average equity 16.57 % 16.31 % Net interest margin 3.91 % 3.62 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 0.88 % 0.90 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs to loans 0.00 % 0.00 % Efficiency ratio 43.61 % 46.19 % Non-accrual loans $ 928 $ 514 Other real estate owned $ - $ - Gain/(loss) on sale of securities $ - $ -

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2026-earnings-1157987