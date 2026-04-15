Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEFE | ISIN: US34959E1091 | Ticker-Symbol: FO8
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 20:34
66,87 Euro
+0,19 % +0,13
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,6167,7221:20
67,5867,7621:20
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 20:38 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AireSpring Expands Managed Security Services with Fortinet FortiClient Cloud-Hosted ZTNA

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global provider of managed network, connectivity, mobility, security, UCaaS, and IT services, and Fortinet Expert Engage Partner, today announced the addition of Fortinet FortiClient Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to its comprehensive cybersecurity and networking portfolio. Through this fully managed service built on Fortinet's FortiClient ZTNA technology and fully hosted in Fortinet's Global Cloud, enterprises can transition from traditional VPNs to a more granular, "never trust, always verify" security posture.

As remote offices and a hybrid workforce become standard, traditional perimeter-based security methods are no longer sufficient. By delivering Fortinet's industry-leading universal ZTNA solution as a fully managed service, AireSpring enables enterprises to seamlessly verify every user and device before granting access to critical applications, whether they reside in the data center or the cloud.

Enhancing Security Beyond the Traditional VPN

Unlike a traditional VPN that grants broad access to a corporate network, AireSpring's Managed FortiClient ZTNA provides per-session verification and leverages Fortinet's cloud-hosted EMS for centralized device management and near real-time security posture evaluation. Depending on the deployment architecture, traffic inspection and access enforcement occur at the FortiClient endpoint, FortiGate gateways, or FortiSASE cloud enforcement points. Key capabilities of the managed service also include:

Per Session Authentication: Every user and device access request is individually verified, ensuring that only authorized users on compliant devices can reach specific applications.

Automatic Encryption: Secure encrypted tunnels are created automatically, providing a frictionless experience for employees without sacrificing security.

Continuous Device Posture Checks: The service monitors the security posture of endpoints and checks for active antivirus, required patches and disk encryption before allowing a connection.

Simplified Management: AireSpring manages the deployment, configuration and 24/7 monitoring, reducing the operational burden on internal IT teams.

A Strategic Leap for Hybrid Work

"Legacy VPNs were designed for a world where most people were in the office," said AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "By integrating Fortinet's Cloud-hosted ZTNA capabilities with our global connectivity and managed network services, we're giving our clients a way to securely support a hybrid workforce with greater control and reduced risk. Together, we're extending the value of Fortinet's universal ZTNA solution to provide consistent, secure access across both on-premises and remote environments."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a founder-led global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. AireSpring combines its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of technology services distributors, MSPs and value-added resellers.

Learn more at www.airespring.com.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill
SVP, Marketing
888-389-2899
info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-expands-managed-security-services-with-fortinet-forticlient-cloud-hos-1157071

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.