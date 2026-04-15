AireSpring Expands Managed Security Services with Fortinet FortiClient Cloud-Hosted ZTNA

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global provider of managed network, connectivity, mobility, security, UCaaS, and IT services, and Fortinet Expert Engage Partner, today announced the addition of Fortinet FortiClient Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to its comprehensive cybersecurity and networking portfolio. Through this fully managed service built on Fortinet's FortiClient ZTNA technology and fully hosted in Fortinet's Global Cloud, enterprises can transition from traditional VPNs to a more granular, "never trust, always verify" security posture.

As remote offices and a hybrid workforce become standard, traditional perimeter-based security methods are no longer sufficient. By delivering Fortinet's industry-leading universal ZTNA solution as a fully managed service, AireSpring enables enterprises to seamlessly verify every user and device before granting access to critical applications, whether they reside in the data center or the cloud.

Enhancing Security Beyond the Traditional VPN

Unlike a traditional VPN that grants broad access to a corporate network, AireSpring's Managed FortiClient ZTNA provides per-session verification and leverages Fortinet's cloud-hosted EMS for centralized device management and near real-time security posture evaluation. Depending on the deployment architecture, traffic inspection and access enforcement occur at the FortiClient endpoint, FortiGate gateways, or FortiSASE cloud enforcement points. Key capabilities of the managed service also include:

Per Session Authentication: Every user and device access request is individually verified, ensuring that only authorized users on compliant devices can reach specific applications.

Automatic Encryption: Secure encrypted tunnels are created automatically, providing a frictionless experience for employees without sacrificing security.

Continuous Device Posture Checks: The service monitors the security posture of endpoints and checks for active antivirus, required patches and disk encryption before allowing a connection.

Simplified Management: AireSpring manages the deployment, configuration and 24/7 monitoring, reducing the operational burden on internal IT teams.

A Strategic Leap for Hybrid Work

"Legacy VPNs were designed for a world where most people were in the office," said AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "By integrating Fortinet's Cloud-hosted ZTNA capabilities with our global connectivity and managed network services, we're giving our clients a way to securely support a hybrid workforce with greater control and reduced risk. Together, we're extending the value of Fortinet's universal ZTNA solution to provide consistent, secure access across both on-premises and remote environments."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a founder-led global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. AireSpring combines its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of technology services distributors, MSPs and value-added resellers.

Learn more at www.airespring.com.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill

SVP, Marketing

888-389-2899

info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-expands-managed-security-services-with-fortinet-forticlient-cloud-hos-1157071