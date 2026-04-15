HSS Holdings Berhad Inks Underwriting Agreement with M & A Securities for ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / HSS Holdings Berhad ("HSS" or the "Group"), a bakery products player principally involved in the sourcing of bakery products, trading of bakery and other products, and manufacturing of bakery products, has entered into an underwriting agreement with M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd. ("M&A Securities") in preparation for its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

From L-R: Mr. Goh Chen Ann, Executive Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Mr. Goh Chen Chang, Managing Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Executive Director of M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Gary Ting, Head, Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

With business roots dating back to 2004, the Group has built more than 20 years of experience in the bakery products market and established a broad market presence through its extensive distribution network comprising approximately 332 wholesalers, 5 distributors and 112 retailers.Its portfolio comprises more than 6,000 SKUs across bakery (cakes, biscuits, cookies and snacks) and other products, marketed under its own brands such as SINAR and?????, while also supplying customers' branded and unbranded products to serve diverse market needs.

According to the exposed prospectus published on Bursa Securities' website, HSS' IPO comprises a public issue of 75.0 million new shares and offer for sale of 52.5 million existing shares.

The allocation of the IPO shares is structured as follows:

Malaysian Public: 25.0 million new shares or 5.0% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.5% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.5% are made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 10.0 million new shares or 2.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 30.0 million new shares or 6.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be placed to selected investors.



Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 10.0 million new shares and 52.5 million existing shares or 12.5% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.



Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, M&A Securities will underwrite 35.0 million IPO shares, comprising the shares made available for application by the Malaysian public and eligible persons. The remaining 92.5 million IPO shares will be placed out to Bumiputera and selected investors via private placements.

Mr. Goh Chen Chang, Managing Director of HSS Holdings Berhad, said, "The signing of this underwriting agreement marks another important milestone in HSS' journey towards becoming a publicly listed company. We are grateful for the confidence and support shown by M&A Securities as we progress towards our ACE Market listing. The IPO will enable us to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, improve operational efficiency and support the continued development of our product portfolio and brands as we pursue our next phase of growth. With more than two decades of experience in the bakery products market, we believe this listing exercise will further enhance our corporate profile and place us in a stronger position to capture opportunities in the domestic market."

Datuk Bill Tan, Executive Director of M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd., added, "We are pleased to support HSS Holdings Berhad in this significant step towards its ACE Market listing. HSS has built a solid foundation in Malaysia's bakery products market, supported by its extensive distribution network, broad product offerings and established in-house brands. With its longstanding operating track record and expansion plans, the Group is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence and capture further growth opportunities."

As outlined in the prospectus exposure, the proceeds from the public issue are intended to be utilised for capital expenditure for the Group's manufacturing facilities, as well as for the repayment of borrowings, working capital and estimated listing expenses. The planned capital expenditure includes the installation of a new biscuit production line, purchase of machinery to automate back-end stages of both biscuit and cookies production lines and the installation of a new automated cake production line, which are expected to improve manufacturing efficiency, expand capacity and support a wider range of product offerings.

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ABOUT HSS HOLDINGS BERHAD

HSS Holdings Berhad ("HSS" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based bakery products player principally involved in the sourcing of bakery products, trading of bakery and other products, as well as manufacturing of bakery products. With business roots dating back to 2004, the Group has built more than 20 years of experience in the bakery products market and established a broad presence through its network of wholesalers, distributors and retailers. HSS offers a portfolio of more than 6,000 SKUs across bakery (cakes, biscuits, cookies and snacks) and other products, marketed under its own brands such as SINAR and ?????, while also supplying customers' branded and unbranded products to serve diverse market needs. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, enhance brand visibility, improve operational efficiency and expand its product offerings to support its continued growth in Malaysia's bakery products market.

For more information, visit https://www.hssfood.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of HSS Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: HSS Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/hss-holdings-berhad-inks-underwriting-agreement-with-m-and-a-securities-1157716