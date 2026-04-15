Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Fitness industry advisor, speaker, gym owner and business leader Mel Tempest has expanded her leadership within the sector, recently stepping into the role of Chair of the Independent Advisory Group at AUSactive, an initiative established to strengthen representation and support for independent operators. Having served as a Board Director for the past three years, Tempest's appointment reflects a growing focus on the challenges and opportunities facing independently owned fitness businesses across Australia.







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Aligned with this work, Tempest has announced the release of her latest eBook, "The Future of Fitness: What Your Club Must Prepare for in 2026-2027," a strategic resource designed to help fitness club owners adapt to evolving market demands and shifting member expectations.

The eBook is positioned as a forward-looking guide for independent operators and emerging gym and studio operators, addressing the operational, cultural, and commercial changes that will shape the industry over the next two years.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience in fitness business, leadership, and innovation, Tempest outlines practical considerations for independents seeking to remain competitive in an increasingly complex and experience-driven market. Independents are coming up against low price high value franchised brands.

"The Future of Fitness" highlights several emerging trends influencing retention and growth, including the rising importance of structured, strength-based group training, the growing commercial value of the 40-65+ demographic, and the increasing demand for longevity-focused programming. It also identifies the need for stronger integration between technology and human coaching, as well as a shift toward more specialised staff capabilities within fitness businesses.

"Operators are facing a very different environment than they were five years ago," said Mel Tempest. "This isn't about adding more classes or chasing trends; it's about understanding what members truly value and building a business model that reflects that."

The eBook also explores how fitness businesses can evolve beyond traditional service offerings by incorporating micro-boutique experiences within clubs, strengthening community-led engagement, and adapting pricing models to reflect increasingly personalised consumer expectations. According to the guide, future success will depend less on scale alone and more on a club's ability to create connection, relevance, and long-term value for its members. More operators need to take a long-term commitment approach when talking and marketing to prospective members.

Tempest's work reflects a broader shift within the fitness industry, where retention, community, and differentiated member experiences are becoming central to commercial performance. Her approach combines strategic advisory with practical, operator-focused insights, informed by her own experience building and sustaining a fitness business over more than two decades. Each week, she shares her own successes and failures with operators, and with her large network of suppliers, she is on hand to refer what she cannot advise on.

Tempest is also working extensively with independent gyms and fitness brands, helping them navigate growth, market positioning, and operational challenges via her chair position on the AUSactive independent advisory group. Through her broader platform, including events, podcasts, and speaking work, she continues to advocate for innovation and leadership within the sector. Tempest quotes Independents are the foundation of our industry; they are family-owned businesses run with heart and soul. We need to support them more.

The release of The Future of Fitness reinforces her focus on equipping business owners with tools and frameworks that translate industry trends into actionable strategy, particularly as the sector continues to evolve post-pandemic and in response to changing consumer behaviours.

To learn more about Mel Tempest and her business, visit meltempest.net.

About Mel Tempest

Mel Tempest is a fitness industry leader, strategic advisor, and business owner with more than 23 years of experience in leadership, innovation, and commercial growth. As the founder of Mel Tempest Fitness Business and Ignite Fitness Business Events, she works with independent operators and emerging fitness brands to drive performance, adapt to market shifts, and build sustainable businesses. Her work spans consulting, speaking, women's leadership, publishing, and industry advocacy, with a focus on helping fitness businesses lead change rather than react to it. Tempest also sits on the AUSactive board as a Director - Australia's leading fitness association for professionals.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

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Source: GYT