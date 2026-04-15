Manduka Expands Beyond the Yoga Studio with the Launch of the P/ROX Hybrid Fitness Mat

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manduka, the global leader in premium yoga mats and accessories, announces the launch of the P/ROX Hybrid Fitness Mat, a high-performance evolution of its legendary PRO Series, crafted for hybrid athletes and functional-fitness practitioners who move seamlessly between yoga and fitness training.

As the boundaries between yoga, strength, and endurance training continue to blur, the P/ROX Hybrid Fitness Mat marks Manduka's entry into the broader world of hybrid fitness. Built with a 2X-reinforced top layer, the mat withstands footwear, weights, and high-impact movement while maintaining the PRO mat's hallmark stability and durability.

"At Manduka, we've always believed your mat should meet you where you move. Today's athletes aren't choosing between yoga and fitness, they're doing both, and they deserve equipment built for that reality. The P/ROX brings the same uncompromising quality our community has trusted for nearly 30 years into the broader world of hybrid training," said James Appleby, President.

The P/ROX carries the DNA of Manduka's legendary PRO, engineered with a new coated surface construction that delivers extreme durability against footwear, jump rope, and everyday wear, without sacrificing the floor-like stability and premium cushioning athletes expect. Built on nearly three decades of mat production knowledge, it is designed to perform at the highest level of hybrid fitness.

At 6mm thick with an oversized 30? × 79? surface, the P/ROX provides generous space and superior cushioning for high-intensity workouts, recovery sessions, and mobility training. Its closed-cell construction resists sweat and moisture absorption for hygiene and easy cleaning, while built-in grommets allow for convenient hanging and storage in home gyms and professional training spaces.

"P/ROX was engineered for the way our customers actually train today, where functional fitness, mobility, and mindfulness coexist in a single session, allowing our yogis and athletes to use the best mats across multiple disciplines," Appleby said.

The P/ROX Hybrid Fitness Mat will be available April 2026 at Manduka.com and through select retail and studio partners, with its global debut at FIBO 2026.

Product Highlights

2X-Reinforced Top Layer: Endures footwear, jump rope, and high-intensity training.

Endures footwear, jump rope, and high-intensity training. 6mm Cushioning: Provides optimal joint support and stability.

Provides optimal joint support and stability. Oversized 79" (200 cm) x 30" (76 cm) Surface: Room to move dynamically across disciplines.

Room to move dynamically across disciplines. Closed-Cell Design: Resists sweat and moisture for easy cleaning.

Resists sweat and moisture for easy cleaning. Integrated Grommets: Enables efficient hanging and storage for home gyms and training spaces.

About Manduka

Founded in 1997, Manduka began with the belief that a better mat could create a better yoga practice. What started with the PRO yoga mat has grown into a global brand trusted by studios, teachers, and yoga practitioners worldwide, creating performance-driven equipment that supports mindful movement on and off the mat.

Visit www.manduka.com for more information.

Press Contact

Manduka PR Team

press@manduka.com

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