BTX Precision Announces Acquisition of Maitland Engineering

-Expanding its Precision Components Manufacturing Platform

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / BTX Precision is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Maitland Engineering ("Maitland").

Based in South Bend, Indiana, Maitland specializes in the manufacturing of high-precision small components, with core capabilities in precision grinding and Swiss CNC machining. The company serves customers across a range of demanding end markets, in particular medical technology, where tight tolerances, consistency, and process control are critical. Maitland also offers complementary capabilities in milling, finishing, and cleaning, providing a comprehensive solution for complex component requirements.

BTX Precision's Group CEO, Rick McIntyre, stated, "The addition of Maitland aligns directly with BTX's strategy of building a platform focused on the most technically demanding areas of the supply chain. Maitland's expertise in precision grinding and Swiss CNC machining strengthens our ability to deliver small, complex components with exceptional quality and consistency."

Maitland will continue to operate from its existing manufacturing facilities and under the direction of its existing leadership team as a standalone business unit within BTX, with operations continuing in the normal course.

Scott Cripe, Owner and President of Maitland Engineering, added, "Joining BTX Precision represents an exciting next chapter for our team. We share a commitment to operational excellence, disciplined growth, and delivering consistent value to customers, and we look forward to leveraging the capabilities and best practices across the BTX platform."

About Maitland Engineering

Maitland Engineering is a provider of high-precision small component manufacturing solutions, serving customers in medical, aerospace, and other highly regulated industries. The company specializes in tight-tolerance components, leveraging advanced Swiss CNC machining, precision grinding, and multi-axis milling capabilities. Maitland supports a broad range of materials, including titanium, cobalt, stainless steel, aluminum, and engineered plastics, with integrated finishing and assembly processes. Supported by a robust quality system, including ISO 13485 certification, Maitland delivers scalable solutions from prototype through high-volume production.

About BTX Precision

BTX Precision is a privately held, capital-backed advanced manufacturing platform focused on the most demanding areas of the supply chain. The company partners with its business units to deliver complex, high-precision solutions, serving as a design-for-manufacturing extension to customers across aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, and other critical industries.

Contact

For more information, please visit BTX Precision or contact Drew Strauchen at astrauchen@btxprecision.com.

SOURCE: BTX Precision

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/btx-precision-announces-acquisition-of-maitland-engineering-1156896