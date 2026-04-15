Apprentice.io Unleashes A1 - The First Autonomous AI Built Exclusively for Manufacturing - And It Works Across Every System You Already Have

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Apprentice.io , the AI Manufacturing Company, today announced the launch of A1 - a first-of-its-kind, standalone artificial intelligence product engineered exclusively for the manufacturing sector.

Unlike AI tools that are locked inside a single system of record, A1 operates as an independent intelligence layer above every platform, every database, and every operational system a manufacturer already runs - unifying fragmented data and unleashing autonomous agents into a single, decisive command layer for the factory floor and the boardroom.

A1 is not a tool you consult. It is a digital coworker matched to your role, deployable for troubleshooting, waste management, investigations, content drafting, technical documentation, risk assessments, performance analysis and more.

This is not an upgrade. This is a new category Apprentice has built.

The Problem No One Has Solved - Until Now

By sitting above the systems of record rather than inside them, A1 ingests, synthesizes, and acts on data from every source simultaneously - delivering AI functionality and agents that diagnose yield loss, predict supply disruptions, surface quality failures, and recommend corrective actions in real time, with full operational context that no embedded tool can match.

Apprentice's new product introduces a new class of manufacturing AI built around two core capabilities:

System-Agnostic Intelligence. It integrates with any ERP (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics), any MES, any SCADA environment, and any data historian - without requiring a system migration, rip-and-replace, or multi-year implementation. It works with what manufacturers have today. Don't see something on the list you need to connect to? No problem, A1 allows you to create your own connectors so any system can be in scope.

Purpose-Built Manufacturing Agents. The autonomous agents are not general-purpose AI retrofitted for industry. They are purpose-built for specific manufacturing roles - trained on production data, OEE patterns, materials requirements, supplier behavior, and quality control logic. They don't just surface insights. They act on them.

"We built A1 because the factory of the future cannot be held hostage by the architecture of the past," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO & Co-founder of Apprentice. "This is AI that works the way manufacturing actually works - across every system, every line, every decision - and it acts, not just advises. If you run a plant and you still have humans manually reconciling data between systems before they can make a call, that ends today."

The Model that Matters

Most AI platforms serving industry today are built on general-purpose large language models - foundation models trained on broad internet data and retrofitted with manufacturing context as an afterthought. A1 is different at its core.

Apprentice purpose-built the large language model that powers A1, trained exclusively on manufacturing-specific data to deliver manufacturing-native intelligence that understands the language of the plant floor, the logic of process control, and the stakes of operational decision-making in a way that no general-purpose model can replicate.

The result is an LLM that doesn't need to be taught what OEE means, what a deviation report requires, or why a CAPA matters. It already knows - on the first prompt. and it reasons with that knowledge at the speed modern manufacturing demands.

Two Products. One Mission. More AI.

We built the best embedded AI in manufacturing and then we built something bigger.

Apprentice's Manufacturing Suite with embedded AI - the intelligence woven throughout its core platform - remains the gold standard for customers operating within the enterprise environment. Those agents are deep, contextual, and purpose-built for users of our MES.

A1 is built for the rest of manufacturing - and it is a fundamentally different product. It is system-agnostic by design, and deployable across any manufacturer running any technology stack - SAP or Oracle, legacy MES or modern cloud infrastructure. Its agent scope extends across the entire enterprise rather than a single platform's workflows, its data access is unlimited by any one system of record. Where the embedded platform goes deep within one environment, A1 goes wide across all of them.

This is not a product line extension. A1 is a parallel intelligence - one that serves manufacturers using any system of record.

Availability & Access

A1 is available now at www.apprentice.io . To sign up, users only need a valid email of any kind. A free individual level is available and paid tiers begin at $100 per month for teams.

About Apprentice.io

Apprentice is The Manufacturing AI Company. Since 2014 we've built intelligent, mission-critical systems that empower teams to automate workflows they never thought possible. Our proprietary AI model, Apprentice 4.1, is specifically trained and constrained for manufacturing-ensuring strict compliance and human-in-the-loop accountability. Apprentice 4.1 can be deployed as a stand-alone AI agent, or natively embedded within our next-gen Manufacturing Suite. From our Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Laboratory Execution System (LES) to our Connected Manufacturing Network (CMN) and Manufacturing Intelligence (Analytics), Apprentice provides a complete suite of applications to run 24/7 operations and drive significant throughput and margin improvement.

Backed by $207 million in venture funding, our platform is trusted by the world's leading manufacturers-including Moderna, Catalent and Gilead-to execute over 30 million requests per month.

Contact:

Kristen Kucks

Director of Communications

kristen.kucks@apprenticefs.com

Justin Foreman

VP, Revenue & Marketing

justin.foreman@apprentice.io

SOURCE: Apprentice.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/apprentice.io-unleashes-a1-the-first-autonomous-ai-built-exclusiv-1157375