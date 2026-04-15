Commencement Bank President & COO, Nigel L. English, Appointed to the CBW Board of Directors

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Commencement Bank, a subsidiary of Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBWA), is pleased to announce that the Community Bankers of Washington (CBW) have appointed Nigel L. English, Commencement Bank President & Chief Operating Officer, to the Board of Directors. The CBW Executive Committee appointed him to the board effective immediately, where he will serve alongside 12 of his peers from various financial institutions across Washington state.

"I am honored to have joined the Community Bankers of Washington Board of Directors. This opportunity reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the communities we serve and provides our stakeholders with access to industry advocacy and educational resources that are imperative in navigating the regulatory landscape and the dynamic financial services industry. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to support our industry and to continue advocating for strong, relationship-focused banking across Washington state," said Nigel L. English, President & COO.

The CBW, which was formed in 1989, is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the value of Washington State's community-based financial institutions for the benefit of consumers and businesses. With over 30 years of banking experience in Washington state, English will contribute his deep expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to community. As a board member, he will help ensure that vital community banks continue to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

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Nigel L. English, Commencement Bank President & COO and CBW Board Member

About Commencement Bank

Commencement Bank, a subsidiary of Commencement Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com . For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:

John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253-284-1802

SOURCE: Commencement Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commencement-bank-president-and-coo-nigel-l.-english-appointed-to-th-1158007