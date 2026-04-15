TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI / Axina Group Inc. Publishes "Terrain to Token" White Paper: Pioneering the Financialization of In-Ground Assets via AXERP AI-Tokenization

The proprietary AXERP (AI + ERP + Blockchain) ecosystem is designed to unlock trillions of dollars in stranded geological wealth by converting in-ground mineral forecasts into institutional-grade digital securities.

MIAMI, FL AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI" or the "Company) a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company, global leader in sustainable urban technology, through its subsidiary Axina Group Inc. (AGI), a pioneer in digital asset architecture and resource financialization, today announced the publication of its flagship white paper, Terrain to Token: The AGI Blueprint for Asset Finance. The comprehensive report outlines a structural overhaul of global resource capitalization, offering a technological solution to the "dead asset" problem that has long plagued the traditional mining sector.

The white paper details how AGI's proprietary unified ecosystem, AXERP, merges Artificial Intelligence (AI), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Blockchain technology to structure unextracted tangible assets-specifically gold reserves and forecasted yields-into transparent, tradable, and ESG-aligned digital instruments.

"For decades, traditional finance has treated unextracted geological wealth as a dead asset, applying severe discount rates simply because the commodity remains in the ground," stated Benjamin Dach, Ph.D., Partner in Intellectual Property at PierFerd and IP counsel for AGI. "This capital inefficiency forces resource companies into toxic debt or highly dilutive equity raises. Axina Group's 'Terrain to Token' blueprint fundamentally changes the math. By building on their core AI, ERP, and Blockchain technology, AGI has developed a novel, proprietary ecosystem. Through the integration of advanced geophysical data with their AI forecasting engine, they can mathematically substantiate in-ground yield potential and facilitate its tokenization as a compliant Real-World Asset (RWA). AGI is not just financing mines; they are transforming static geological data into dynamic, liquid financial instruments."

Key Highlights of the "Terrain to Token" Blueprint Include:

The AXERP AI 'Smart Audit':

Moving beyond static historical reports, the AXERP AI module ingests advanced geophysical telemetry to generate dynamic resource models. It applies rigorous confidence intervals to in-ground resource estimates and dynamically evaluates extraction economics based on real-time operational inputs.

Real-Time ERP Integration:

AXERP's resource management module interfaces with site operations, tracking sustaining costs and carbon footprints. This operational data securely informs the blockchain infrastructure, enabling dynamic adjustments to the digital asset's underlying metrics.

Institutional-Grade Tokenization:

Utilizing the ERC-3643 (T-REX) security token standard, AGI embeds SEC-compliant KYC/AML gating directly into the smart contract protocol. This ensures that digital forward contracts can be held and traded only by verified institutional and accredited investors.

The Dual-Collateral 'Sustainable Reserve' Model:

A blueprint that introduces a non-mining monetization model in which verified gold deposits serve as perpetual, unmined digital reserves. This preserves local ecosystems while offsetting operational footprints through automatically minted, high-integrity carbon credits.

"For the past decade, institutional capital has been forced to sit on the sidelines because in-ground assets were structurally opaque and functionally un-underwritable," said Daniel Brody, President and CTO of Axina Group Inc. "The 'Terrain to Token' model solves this by bringing the mine directly to the blockchain. You cannot unlock this multi-trillion-dollar asset class if the foundational geological and financial data layer is disconnected. True market integrity must be architected directly into the digital bedrock of the system. Our white paper outlines exactly how we achieve this by replacing human trust with cryptographic truth."

The release of this white paper coincides with AGI's strategic initiatives to finalize offshore legal SPV structures in tier-1 jurisdictions and commence pilot due diligence on multi-billion-dollar high-grade mining assets.

Investors, institutional funds, and enterprise partners are encouraged to review the full technical and financial architecture.

To read the complete Terrain to Token white paper, please visit:

https://axinagroup.com/Research/terrain-to-token-whitepaper.html

About Axina Group Inc. (AGI)

Axina Group Inc. (AGI) is a financial technology firm operating at the intersection of natural resources, artificial intelligence, and blockchain tokenization. Through its proprietary AXERP ecosystem, AGI provides institutional-grade infrastructure for the valuation, tokenization, and lifecycle management of Real World Assets (RWAs). AGI is dedicated to bringing unprecedented capital efficiency, transparency, and ESG compliance to the global commodities market.

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG)

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on sustainable energy, infrastructure, and advanced technology platforms.

About PierFerd

PierFerd is a forward-thinking law firm providing strategic legal counsel and robust intellectual property protection for innovative companies. Specializing in emerging technologies, PierFerd guides clients through the complex legal landscapes of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital asset tokenization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Media Contact:

Public Relations

TGI: info@tgipower.com,

Axina Group Inc. (AGI)

Email: info@axinagroup.com

Website: https://axinagroup.com

SOURCE: TGI / Axina Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-%2f-axina-group-inc.-agi-publishes-%22terrain-to-token%22-white-paper-pioneering-t-1158013