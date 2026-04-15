APPULSE CORPORATION - Reporting Results for the 2025 Fiscal Year and Adoption of Semi-annual Reporting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or "the Corporation") today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The financial position and operating results of Appulse reflect the Corporation's structure following the November 1, 2023 sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. ("CUI"). Further information providing details of that cash transaction have been published on SEDAR+. During the 2024 fiscal year, a portion of the sale proceeds, in the amount of $4,210,000 was returned to shareholders by way of a $0.15 per share dividend and a $0.135 per share capital distribution.

Revenue for the 2025 fiscal year of $139,000, was comprised primarily of interest, dividends, and unrealized fair value gains on investments. The net loss for the 2025 fiscal year was ($92,000) ($.01 per share), while the 2024 fiscal period reflected a net loss of ($145,000) ($.01 per share). The Statement of Financial Position at December 31, 2025, reflects total assets of $4,102,000 (primarily comprised of marketable securities and cash in the total of $3,266,000, and an escrow receivable related to the sale of CUI in the amount of $775,000). Total equity of $4,025,000 at December 31, 2025, compares to total equity of $4,088,000 for the prior year.

This press release is also being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 "Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers." Further to this exemption, the Corporation will not be filing an interim financial report and related MD&A information for the three- month period ended March 31, 2026. Future interim filings will only be made related to six-month periods ending June 30.

Management and the Board of Directors continue to actively pursue and evaluate potential investment opportunities, with a focus on maintaining financial strength while maximizing shareholder value.

Further information on Appulse can be obtained on the SEDAR+ profile of Appulse at www.sedarplus.ca. Certain statements in this release may be forward looking and the reader is cautioned that such information, although considered reasonable by the Corporation at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Doug Baird, President, Telephone: (403) 807-0717 Email: dbaird@shaw.ca or

Dennis Schmidt, CFO, Telephone: (403) 466-1858 Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/appulse-corporation-listed-on-the-tsx-venture-exchange-symbol-ap-1158018