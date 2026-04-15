Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the following details for its first quarter 2026 conference call.
Date and time:
Wednesday April 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Luxfer participants:
Andy Butcher
|Chief Executive Officer
Steve Webster
Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
Dial-in registration:
United States or Canada: 800-343-4136
International: (+1) 203-518-9843
Conference ID: LXFRQ126
Please dial into the call 15 minutes prior to the start time.
Webcast:
The earnings conference call webcast may be accessed by clicking on this link Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Replay:
Available from April 29, 2026, until May 13, 2026
Replay numbers:
United States or Canada: 800-839-2456
International: (+1) 402-220-7216
Webcast replay:
Available on Luxfer's Investor website at Luxfer.com at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
Presentation material:
Earnings presentation material can be accessed through the Investors section at Luxfer.com
About Luxfer Holdings PLC
Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415098007/en/
Contacts:
Kevin Cornelius Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
kevin.grant@luxfer.com