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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 22:48 Uhr
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KuCoin EU Joins Paris Blockchain Week Master Stage Discussion on 2026 Digital Asset Forecast

VIENNA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU, the MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform headquartered in Vienna, today participated in a Master Stage panel at Paris Blockchain Week 2026, one of Europe's leading digital asset and Web3 industry events.

Sabina Liu, Managing Director of KuCoin EU, joined senior industry leaders to discuss the 2026 digital asset market outlook. Hosted by Nine Blocks Capital Co-Founder Henri Arslanian, the panel also featured senior representatives from Fidelity Investments, Stellar, N3xt and Movantis.

Key insights from the panel included that...

  • Convergence of Defi and TradFi is accelerating in many aspects of the financial services industry including compliance, payment layers and tokenisation.
  • Tokenisation volumes for RWAs will only increase. The key is to serve real demand and distribution channels.
  • Agentic payments and trading are big topics that raise a host of issues.
  • Institutional participation in digital asset investment and infrastructure development is building, but will take time to achieve full adoption.
  • With regulatory clarity and entrepreneurial drive, Europe remains an attractive location to launch a crypto business.

KuCoin EU Managing Director Sabina Liu said: "We are seeing a clear shift toward digital-native financial services, where users are not just looking to trade crypto, but to manage and grow their wealth within a single platform. Platforms that can integrate digital assets, real-world assets, and payments will evolve into financial super apps, becoming a key distribution layer for the next generation of financial products."

Paris Blockchain Week 2026 is a two-day institutional conference focused on the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. Scheduled for April 15-16 at the Carrousel du Louvre, it brings together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and builders to discuss how blockchain is being integrated into global financial systems.

About KuCoin EU:

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta). Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services, including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

KuCoin EU is not the operator of a crypto-asset trading platform and does not provide investment advice.

Website: www.kucoin.eu

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-eu-joins-paris-blockchain-week-master-stage-discussion-on-2026-digital-asset-forecast-302743756.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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