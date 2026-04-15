Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - John Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Managing Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners LP ("Ninepoint Partners" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the expanded suite of Ninepoint HighShares ETFs:

Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF (TSX: CLHI)

Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF (TSX: CSUC)

Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF (TSX: CSHI)

Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF (TSX: KGHI)





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Now trading on TSX, these four new single-stock ETFs are designed for investors who want more exposure to additional Canadian companies.

With approximately $8 billion in assets under management, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, committed to providing differentiated investment solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes.

To learn more, visit www.ninepoint.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292765

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange