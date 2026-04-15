EV Nickel Inc.: EV Nickel Intersects 1.20% Nickel Over 9.80 Metres at Langmuir South

EV26-L05 intersected 9.80m grading 1.20% Ni , incl.2.30m grading 2.03% Ni, 2.48m grading 1.49% Ni

Intercept identified near surface high-grade nickel mineralization above 300 metres vertical depth

High nickel tenors between 25 to 47% Ni in 100% sulphide

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / EV NICKEL INC. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a high-grade nickel intercept from its recently acquired Langmuir South Nickel Project, located near Timmins, Ontario (see Table 2 and figure 1).

Drill hole EV26-L05, the first of four holes completed as part of a 1,772 metre diamond drill program, intersected a broad interval of high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization, returning 9.80 metres grading 1.20% Ni, including higher-grade intervals of 2.30 metres grading 2.03% Ni and 2.45 metres grading 1.49% Ni (see Table 1).

The hole was designed to test a previously identified high-grade nickel target and successfully intersected the mineralized zone at a vertical depth of less than 300 metres. Mineralization consists of disseminated to blebby sulphides with strong nickel tenors ranging from 25% to 47% Ni (calculated to 100% sulphide).

"The result of the first hole confirms that the Langmuir South Zone represents an excellent target for significant high-grade nickel sulphides," said Paul Davis, Vice President Exploration. "The Langmuir #2 and Langmuir South projects represent a unique opportunity to strengthen our already impressive stable of nickel deposits and mineralized zones. With mineralization encountered at relatively shallow vertical depth and in proximity to existing infrastructure at the historic Langmuir #2 Mine, we believe there is strong potential to rapidly advance this area. Our 2024 drill results below the Langmuir #2 Mine and hole EV26-L05 on the Langmuir South Zone demonstrates that the area is extremely fertile in regard to high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization and its capacity for meaningful near-term resource growth."

The historic Langmuir #2 mining infrastructure, including a capped, 440 metre deep mine shaft and associated drifts and raises being almost wholly contained within the EVNI property boundaries (Figure 2). When shut down in 1978, the Langmuir #2 Nickel Mine was reported to have historical Reserves at about 600,000 tons (>500k tonnes) averaging 1.45% Ni (source: Ontario Geological Survey Miscellaneous Paper 84 - Annual Report of the Regional and Resident Geologists 1978, pg. 51.; Timmins Daily Press, January, 1978). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The current drill program includes four holes and is designed to test both the Langmuir South Zone and extension of mineralization below and along strike from the historic Langmuir #2 Mine workings. Assay results for the remaining three drill holes are pending and will be released as they become available (figure 3).

Core Handling and Assay-QA/QC Procedures

NQ Drill core samples from EVNi drilling program on the Geminin North Zone forming part of the Shaw Dome Project were sawn in half at the core logging facility located near the Shaw Dome Project with one half being retained and the other half bagged and transported to Activation Laboratories Limited ("Actlabs") in Timmins for preparation and analysis. Samples, along with certified standards and blanks, that are included by the Company for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at the laboratory. At Actlabs, samples are crushed to 80% passing 2mm. A riffle split is pulverized to 95% passing 105 microns. Nickel, copper, cobalt, iron and sulphur are analyzed by peroxide fusion with an ICP-OES finish and gold, platinum and palladium are analyzed by Fire Assay with an ICP-OES finish. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re?analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to provide the world with clean nickel from Tier 1 jurisdictions. Our projects are located within 30 km of Timmins, a developing hub of clean critical minerals for the North American battery and stainless-steel markets and an important emerging critical mineral district for the North American efforts to bring on-shore the full vertical integration of electric batteries and vehicles.

EV Nickel aims to play an integral part of the North American on-shoring initiative as the Company's clean, low carbon deposits can be an important source of supply to support the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Ontario and Federal policies and initiatives which strive to bring clean critical mineral production from Canada into the North American supply chain and globally.

In further support of this initiative, the Company has and will continue to partner with environmentally responsible and ethical organizations from around the province and around the world to assist in developing these essential critical minerals. EV Nickel is also eager to collaborate with all stakeholders and leading sustainable engineering, mining, automotive and battery companies to provide this key input to support global decarbonization initiatives. The governments of Ontario and Canada are also providing significant legislative, policy and financial support to help ensure that the Timmins region becomes a leading participant in the developing North American supply chain for the clean transition energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EVNi believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel, and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EVNi based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information

For further information, visit www.evnickel.com

Or contact: John Paterson, Interim President & CEO at info@evnickel.com.

EV Nickel Inc.

200 - 150 King St. W,

Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

Ph: 647-948-7472

www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: EV Nickel Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ev-nickel-intersects-1.20-nickel-over-9.80-metres-at-langmuir-so-1157988