DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Enables End-to-End Purchases Within AI Chats, Continuing to Redefine How Consumers Discover and Shop Online

By delivering seamless, personalized AI-native experience on ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, David's is helping shape how their consumers will shop online

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / David's Bridal , Inc. ("David's") is now live on Shopify's Agentic Storefronts, making its products discoverable and shoppable inside ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, further cementing its reputation as the leading AI-powered marketplace, media network, and planning ecosystem for life's most meaningful celebrations. The move unlocks new commerce channels where products are discovered, recommended, and purchased through AI conversations. As the technology continues to evolve in real-time, David's adoption of a fully integrated, end-to-end shopping within generative AI platforms marks a major step forward in its technology-first "Aisle to Algorithm" strategy, and places it firmly at the forefront of AI-driven commerce.

"There is a structural shift in how consumers discover and buy, and David's is helping to lead the way," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's. "Consumers are moving from traditional search to AI-driven discovery at an extraordinary pace, and increasingly expect to complete their purchase in that same moment. By bringing our assortment directly into these ecosystems, we're ensuring David's is a driving force behind the next era of retail."

According to recent industry reports, more than 70% of consumers say they are willing to complete purchases through AI chat environments. David's Bridal is meeting consumer demand by narrowing the gap between inspiration and transaction through Shopify's Agentic Storefronts integrations. Now, when initiating an AI chat about wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses, prom dress, graduation looks, wedding guest dresses, date night looks, gifts and more, David's products will appear with rich product cards that include imagery, pricing, and detailed style descriptions - all the information a consumer needs to make a confident, informed purchase.

Within ChatGPT, the platform dynamically categorizes David's Bridal's assortment by silhouette, such as Classic Ball Gowns and Modern & Minimal styles, while positioning the brand as one of the easiest places to shop, with strong price coverage ranging from under $200 to $2,000+. On Microsoft Copilot, shoppers can browse collections, view real-time size and color availability, explore inclusive sizing from 0-30W, and complete purchases through embedded buy buttons and direct checkout.

Every transaction is powered by David's Bridal's existing Shopify infrastructure, ensuring that all business-critical customizations remain intact. David's Bridal remains the merchant of record across every touchpoint: fulfilling orders, and owning the customer relationship. The integration operates without incremental listing or transaction fees beyond standard processing rates at this time. This allows David's to track which AI platforms drive each sale and see how consumers are searching and shopping, all of which will deliver insights to inform how David's can continue to grow and optimize within AI environments.

The launch comes at a moment of significant behavioral and technological shift, as conversational AI rapidly becomes the new front door to commerce. During peak retail periods, AI-driven tools have already influenced $14.2 billion in global online sales and driven more than 800% growth in retail traffic, according to Adobe Analytics reporting via Reuters. At the same time, more than 80% of consumers report that AI delivers more personalized and enjoyable shopping experiences, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). Together, these behavioral shifts signal a fundamental transformation in how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase products.

"What makes this moment so powerful is the convergence of infrastructure, data, and AI. By leveraging Shopify's architecture, we're able to extend our entire commerce engine directly into AI environments without compromise, preserving checkout, attribution, and customer ownership," added Scott Saeger, Chief Technology Officer of David's Bridal. "The next phase of retail competition will be won at the data layer; brands that structure, enrich, and optimize their product data most effectively for AI will be the ones that surface first and convert fastest. We're proud that David's Bridal is one of those brands."

David's Bridal is focused on further scaling and optimization using Shopify Catalog to structure products into the clean categories, accurate attributes, and real-time pricing data that AI agents need to prioritize and surface the right results. The company has initiated a comprehensive audit to strengthen key attributes, such as silhouette, neckline, fabric, sleeve length, train length, and size range, that directly influence ranking and visibility across AI-driven shopping experiences. In parallel, David's Bridal is evaluating advanced optimization tools within Shopify's ecosystem to automate product data scoring and further enhance readiness for large language models.

"This is a defining moment, not just for David's Bridal, but for the future of retail," Cook added. "The next generation of commerce won't happen on websites alone. It will happen wherever consumers are asking questions, seeking inspiration, and making decisions in real time... and, we're building the foundation to win."

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About David's Bridal

David's Bridal exists for magical moments. With over 75 years of experience, love stories and innovation, David's is transforming from a legacy bridal retailer into a 360° AI-powered technology and media powerhouse, dual-sided marketplace platform, and wholesale leader thanks to its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategy - reshaping how people plan, shop, and celebrate for weddings and life's special moments.

Recently named Exclusive Global Producer and Retailer for Vera Wang Bride, the company is also scaling its curated boutique experience Diamonds & Pearls by David's, and introducing a powerful wholesale platform serving boutiques and national retailers with brands from such as Oleg Cassini, Viola Chan Couture, Marchesa and more, and actively growing its footprint through store- in-store partnerships, including an international presence inside Mexico's Liverpool, connecting global audiences to its products, services, and expertise.

At the center of this evolution is Pearl by David's, the integrated digital platform that unifies Pearl Planner, Pearl Marketplace (featuring partners such as Generation Tux, Personalization Mall, MyRegistry, Bebe Third Love & dozens more),and Pearl Media Network, connecting AI-powered planning, inspiration, vendor discovery, commerce, and media engagement across digital, social, podcast, streaming, video, and in-store channels.

Love Stories by David's powers the leading digital-first wedding media brand, reaching over 20 million viewers monthly with podcasts, streaming TV, Snap Discover, YouTube, TikTok, and a library of 30,000+ real wedding videos, fueling a marketplace of 60,000+ wedding professionals. As part of its broader content strategy, David's premiered Breaking Bridal - Real Love Stories. Zero Rules. Watch now on YouTube , and coming soon to major streaming platforms.

With more than 180 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, David's Bridal delivers a seamless omnichannel experience while supporting B2B partners and consumers through every milestone-from weddings to Quinceañeras, proms, graduations, and beyond. To learn more: visit DavidsBridal.com , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on all social media platforms @DavidsBridal, @pearlbyDavids and @diamondsandpearlsbyDavids.

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-enables-end-to-end-purchases-within-ai-chats-continuing-1158011