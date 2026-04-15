Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Grand Opening in North Augusta, South Carolina

Fifth Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Opening of 26th South Carolina Location with Free Washes, Membership Specials, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its North Augusta, SC location at 110 Merovan Drive .

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the brand-new North Augusta location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from April 15 to April 26. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"Our team is eager to share the Tidal Wave car wash experience with folks in North Augusta," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "As we celebrate the grand opening, we look forward to connecting with the community and providing easy, efficient, and enjoyable car care for years to come."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the North Augusta grand opening, the company will host its Giveback Day on Thursday, April 23rd, donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to The RECing Crew .

President and Founder of The RECing Crew, Pam Stickler, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, "We are very excited to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for the Grand Opening Giveback Day. This partnership helps us to bring affordable leisure and recreational programs for those with special needs within our community."

North Augusta, SC Location : 110 Merovan Drive, North Augusta, SC 29860

Nearby Locations: Augusta, GA , Evans, GA , Aiken, SC

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 316 express wash locations across the United States, including 26 in South Carolina . The company will open new locations in Indian Land and Duncan later this year, alongside openings in Alabama , Florida , North Carolina , Georgia , and more.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 316 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-announces-grand-opening-in-north-augusta-south-carolina-1158049