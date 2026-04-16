New to The Street's KITON Interview Series Surpasses 1 Million Views Across All Segments

Outdoor Billboard Campaigns Continue to Amplify Brand Visibility Across Iconic Times Square

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / New to The Street, the premier business television and digital media platform, today announced that its exclusive interview series featuring luxury fashion house KITON has achieved a major milestone, with all interviews in the series surpassing 1 million views across its distribution ecosystem.

The multi-part series, broadcast nationally as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, and amplified across New to The Street's 4.5+ million subscriber YouTube channel, underscores the platform's ability to deliver high-impact, measurable audience engagement at scale.

In parallel, KITON's campaign continues to benefit from strategic outdoor dominance in Times Square, with high-frequency billboard placements reinforcing brand visibility in one of the most influential advertising markets globally.

The KITON series joins a growing portfolio of viral interview milestones, including:

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) - 3.2M+ views

https://youtu.be/b0AWGf5YhzU

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) - 1.5M+ views

https://youtu.be/oFzQfZwMFrg

IMG Academy - 1.3M+ views

https://youtu.be/k2YSY802cXk

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) - 1M+ views

KITON - 1M+ views and growing

https://youtu.be/fRB9jTCmyNA

These results reinforce New to The Street's ability to consistently produce institutional-grade content that achieves mass-market reach and engagement.

"This is exactly what we look for in a media partner-real reach, real engagement, and consistent global visibility," said Antonio Paone, President of KITON. "The results we've seen with New to The Street have exceeded expectations. The combination of national television, digital scale, and iconic outdoor exposure has significantly elevated our brand and connected us with a highly engaged global audience."

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, added:

"The data tells the story-when you combine national television, a 4.5 million subscriber digital audience, and iconic outdoor media, you don't just produce content-you create market visibility at scale. Our clients aren't looking for impressions on paper; they're looking for real audience engagement, and that's why our interviews consistently cross the million-view threshold. In today's market, distribution is everything-and New to The Street owns that distribution."

New to The Street's fully integrated media model-combining long-form interviews, national television broadcasts, digital amplification, earned media, and outdoor advertising-continues to differentiate it from traditional PR and IR firms by delivering predictable, repeatable visibility for its clients.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored business television brands, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network. With over 743 shows produced, the platform features in-depth interviews with public and private company executives across its national and global distribution channels.

The brand's rapidly expanding digital footprint includes a YouTube audience of more than 4.5 million subscribers, positioning it among the largest financial media channels globally. Through its proprietary "equity for media" model, New to The Street aligns its success with the companies it features, offering a unique combination of national TV exposure, global digital distribution, earned media, and iconic outdoor advertising across Times Square and the New York Financial District.

By integrating television, digital, social, and outdoor media into a single platform, New to The Street provides companies with unmatched visibility, credibility, and scale-transforming content into measurable market awareness.

About KITON

Founded in Naples, Italy, KITON is one of the world's most prestigious luxury menswear and lifestyle brands, renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and exclusivity. The company specializes in handmade garments produced by highly skilled artisans using the finest materials sourced globally.

With a philosophy rooted in "the best of the best +1," KITON has built a global reputation for excellence, serving an elite clientele through its network of flagship boutiques and select retail partners worldwide. The brand continues to expand its presence across key international markets while maintaining its dedication to traditional Italian tailoring and innovation in luxury fashion.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-kiton-interview-series-surpasses-1-million-views-across-all-1158147