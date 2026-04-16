Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP Closes $105 Million All-Cash Waterfront Residential Real Estate Parcel in Manalapan

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP announced its role in the successful acquisition of a premier oceanfront property located at 1120 S Ocean Blvd in Manalapan. The transaction, valued at $105,000,000, closed on Wednesday as an all-cash purchase.

This is the largest residential land deal in 2026, and one of the largest real estate transactions in the state's history.

The property, situated on one of the higher elevations in Manalapan, features 342 feet of direct sand frontage along the Atlantic Ocean on the east and stretches to the Intracoastal on the west with a brand-new seawall. With a nearly four-acre lot, the site is positioned as an elite location for a custom generational estate.

The buyer, HSH-Sunshine Revocable Trust, Gary N. Mansfield, Esq. Trustee, was jointly represented by the legal teams of Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP and Frisch & Frisch, a boutique law firm founded in 1989, specializing in commercial and residential real estate matters. The seller was identified as Whiskey Tango 1120 LLC. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc., a premier ultra-luxury broker, represented the buyer.

"Facilitating an all-cash acquisition of this magnitude requires more than just coordination; it requires the deep due diligence and strategic oversight that our firm prides itself on," said Ronnie Bronstein, Managing Partner of Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP. "Partnering with Patti Frisch was a natural fit for this transaction, as her experience with large-scale acquisitions complemented our team's efforts to ensure a smooth closing for the client."

This acquisition highlights a growing trend among ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and private family trusts who prioritize significant capital allocations into the South Florida luxury market, particularly in areas offering proximity to private airports and the exclusive amenities of Palm Beach Island and surrounding communities.

"In Florida, Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone is the go-to firm for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and complex residential land deals," said Patti Frisch of Frisch & Frisch. "Our firms have a long-standing history of collaboration, which helped us navigate a transaction of this scale efficiently."

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About Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP:

Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP is a South Florida-based law firm that provides "big-firm experience with boutique-firm sensibilities." With more than 100+ years of combined legal experience, the firm's partners focus their practice on complex business litigation, corporate transactions, and real estate matters. The firm's practice involves guiding clients through the complexities of buying, selling, leasing, or transferring real property. Known for its interdisciplinary approach and strong litigation background, the firm has secured multimillion-dollar jury verdicts and been recognized by the Daily Business Review as "Most Effective Lawyers." For more information, visit www.mblawpa.com.

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SOURCE: Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mansfield-bronstein-and-stone-llp-closes-105-million-all-cash-wa-1158141