Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 00:14 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP Closes $105 Million All-Cash Waterfront Residential Real Estate Parcel in Manalapan

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP announced its role in the successful acquisition of a premier oceanfront property located at 1120 S Ocean Blvd in Manalapan. The transaction, valued at $105,000,000, closed on Wednesday as an all-cash purchase.

This is the largest residential land deal in 2026, and one of the largest real estate transactions in the state's history.

The property, situated on one of the higher elevations in Manalapan, features 342 feet of direct sand frontage along the Atlantic Ocean on the east and stretches to the Intracoastal on the west with a brand-new seawall. With a nearly four-acre lot, the site is positioned as an elite location for a custom generational estate.

The buyer, HSH-Sunshine Revocable Trust, Gary N. Mansfield, Esq. Trustee, was jointly represented by the legal teams of Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP and Frisch & Frisch, a boutique law firm founded in 1989, specializing in commercial and residential real estate matters. The seller was identified as Whiskey Tango 1120 LLC. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc., a premier ultra-luxury broker, represented the buyer.

"Facilitating an all-cash acquisition of this magnitude requires more than just coordination; it requires the deep due diligence and strategic oversight that our firm prides itself on," said Ronnie Bronstein, Managing Partner of Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP. "Partnering with Patti Frisch was a natural fit for this transaction, as her experience with large-scale acquisitions complemented our team's efforts to ensure a smooth closing for the client."

This acquisition highlights a growing trend among ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and private family trusts who prioritize significant capital allocations into the South Florida luxury market, particularly in areas offering proximity to private airports and the exclusive amenities of Palm Beach Island and surrounding communities.

"In Florida, Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone is the go-to firm for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and complex residential land deals," said Patti Frisch of Frisch & Frisch. "Our firms have a long-standing history of collaboration, which helped us navigate a transaction of this scale efficiently."

###

About Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP:
Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP is a South Florida-based law firm that provides "big-firm experience with boutique-firm sensibilities." With more than 100+ years of combined legal experience, the firm's partners focus their practice on complex business litigation, corporate transactions, and real estate matters. The firm's practice involves guiding clients through the complexities of buying, selling, leasing, or transferring real property. Known for its interdisciplinary approach and strong litigation background, the firm has secured multimillion-dollar jury verdicts and been recognized by the Daily Business Review as "Most Effective Lawyers." For more information, visit www.mblawpa.com.

CONTACT: Boardroompr.com, jshein@boardroompr.com, (954)817-9389

SOURCE: Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone, LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mansfield-bronstein-and-stone-llp-closes-105-million-all-cash-wa-1158141

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.