Hotels.com is introducing an updated loyalty programme in the UK, Hotels.com Rewards, offering members £100 in Hotels.comCash after every 10 eligible hotel nights. The rollout brings back a simple way for Hotels.com members to collect rewards: stay 10 eligible nights and get £100 back to put towards future stays.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415280198/en/

Hotels.com aims to make its loyalty experience clear and flexible, where £1 in Hotels.comCash equals £1 and can be redeemed on hundreds of thousands of hotels.

"Contrary to what has become the norm across much of the travel industry, loyalty programmes don't have to be complicated. They should not feel like homework. Travellers tell us they want rewards that feel simple and easy to understand, so that's what we set out to do," said Hotels.com general manager Hari Nair. "It's a simple construct: stay 10 nights and get £100 back to put towards future stays at any hotel and at any time. No blackout dates or complicated maths required. These are your rewards and you should get to use them."

The refreshed programme comes as value continues to top the agenda for UK travellers. New Hotels.com data shows searches for hotel stays priced at £100 per night or less are up 20% year-on-year1, with holidaymakers increasingly looking for ways to stretch their budgets without compromising on quality. From UK city breaks to international beach escapes, a variety of properties are available within this price range on Hotels.com, allowing members to earn rewards while booking affordable stays.

Alongside collecting £100 in Hotels.comCash after every 10 eligible nights, Hotels.com Rewards members unlock Member Prices, offering discounts of at least 10% off hundreds of thousands of properties worldwide. Savings increase with each tier, with Silver members receiving 15% or more off, and Gold and Platinum members receiving 20% or more off at selected hotels.

Members also gain access to VIP Access properties hotels recognised for delivering exceptional stays where added perks such as free breakfast or room upgrades may be available, depending on tier and availability.

The programme also includes Save Your Way, giving travellers the flexibility to choose how they save: either take instant savings at the time of booking with a Member Price discount, or bank those savings as Hotels.comCash to use on a future trip.

Hotels.com Rewards is free to join. UK customers currently enrolled in the previous One Key programme will be automatically moved to the updated Hotels.com Rewards scheme, with no loss of rewards or tier status already earned.

For full details on Hotels.com Rewards and to start earning Hotels.comCash, visit uk.hotels.com

Notes to Editors

Eligible booking: travellers can reach their 10 eligible nights either in a single booking or across multiple stays in hotels or holiday homes available on Hotels.com, provided the average nightly cost in a booking is at least £75, including taxes and fees and excluding any nights paid with Hotels.comCash or coupons.

£100 in Hotels.comCash is added to the member account within 3-35 days after the 10 th night stay. The Hotels.comCash is held as pending until the 10th night is stayed and confirmed.

night stay. The Hotels.comCash is held as pending until the 10th night is stayed and confirmed. After the £100 in Hotels.comCash reward is added to the member's account, they can choose how much to apply at checkout, using it all at once or spreading it across future stays, with any remaining balance kept in their account.

VIP Access perks are subject to availability and they are tier-dependent. A perk is available to Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, but perks such as room upgrades are only available to Gold and Platinum members.

Member Prices are available on eligible properties. Terms and conditions apply see here for details.

About Hotels.com

Hotels.com is the hotels expert with hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world. We're all about giving travelers more of what they want whether that's instant savings, flexible options, or rewards they can actually use.

As a member, you save with discounts of 10% or more on hundreds of thousands of hotels worldwide and earn £100 after rewards on every eligible stay. Plus, with Save Your Way, you can choose how to save: use your member discount to save at booking or bank that discount as rewards for a future trip-no blackout dates, no gimmicks. It's travel on your terms.

We also make booking a stay simple and flexible with Price Alerts and Free Cancellation on many hotels, so you can feel confident you're getting great value, even when plans change.

Whether it's a business trip or a bucket-list getaway, Hotels.com helps you get the most out of every trip.

2026 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com, Hotels.comCash and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. CST# 2083949-50.

For more information, use our mobile app or visit uk.hotels.com. Visit our Newsroom to stay up to date on Hotels.com news and announcements. Follow Hotels.com on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and X.

_____________________________ 1 Based on lodging searches made on uk.hotels.com between 1 October 2025 and 30 March 2026 compared to the same period in 2024/2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415280198/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: press@hotels.com