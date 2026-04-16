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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 01:26 Uhr
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Love NM and Calvary Church to Host "The Gathering" - A Sacred Night of Worship and Hope for Indigenous Communities

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / In advance of the annual Gathering of Nations Pow Wow, Love NM, in partnership with Calvary Church, is hosting The Gathering, a sacred evening created specifically for Indigenous people and families to come together for worship, renewal, and healing through Jesus Christ.

The Gathering will take place on Thursday, April 23, at 6:00 pm in the auditorium at Calvary Church Westside. This family-friendly community outreach is open to all and will feature worship, prayer, and a message of hope centered on affirming identity in Christ.

The evening will be hosted by Will Graham, who will share an encouraging message as this outreach seeks to uplift Indigenous communities, honor their heritage, and invite attendees to experience healing and renewed purpose through faith in Jesus.

"The Gathering is about creating a sacred space where Indigenous people are seen, valued, and reminded of who they are in Christ," organizers shared. "Our prayer is that this night would bring encouragement, restoration, and a renewed sense of hope as families and communities move forward together."

Held during the week of the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow - the largest pow wow in North America - The Gathering is designed to come alongside Indigenous guests during this significant cultural moment, offering an invitation to worship Jesus, find healing, and experience community rooted in love and faith.

Families are encouraged to attend together for this meaningful evening of celebration and prayer.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to let us know you're coming and to sign up for the Community Outreach newsletter to stay informed about future events and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to register, visit: lovenm.org

###

Media Contact:
Clay Schroff, Love NM
Phone: 505.344.0880

SOURCE: Calvary Church



Related Documents:
  • The-Gathering-2026-News-Release
  • CalvaryLogo-e1745244879652
  • Love-New-Mexico-Logo-Nav-Desktop


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/love-nm-and-calvary-church-to-host-%22the-gathering%22-a-sacred-nigh-1158160

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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