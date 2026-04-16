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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 04:30 Uhr
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E&R Engineering Corp: E&R Engineering to Feature Advanced Packaging and CPO Innovations at ISIG 2026

KAOHSIUNG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW), a leading provider of innovative semiconductor process equipment, will participate in the International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG) Symposium, April 20-21, at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California.

Following its second North American site opening in Hillsboro, Oregon, E&R is intensifying its focus on the "Silicon Valley" ecosystem. The company's participation at ISIG underscores its commitment to supporting the rapid industry shift toward Advanced Packaging, Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), FOPLP and Through-Glass Via (TGV) technologies.

Technical Highlights: Advanced Packaging & CPO

At ISIG 2026, E&R will highlight several core technologies for HPC and AI applications:

  • Advanced Packaging & CPO: Specialized plasma cleaning and laser applications that optimize high-bandwidth optical interconnects and heterogeneous integration.
  • FOPLP - Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm): E&R's total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, cutting, descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching for glass carrier separation.
  • TGV (Through-Glass Via) Innovations: High-accuracy laser and process capabilities tailored for glass substrates, enabling the next generation of high-density interconnects.
  • AIS (Automation Integration Service): A "design-to-implementation" model that integrates multiple process modules into unified, custom systems. AIS has already secured significant North American orders and is expected to be a major revenue driver through 2027.

Advancing U.S. Expansion to Drive Local Support and Global Integration

With established service hubs in Phoenix, Arizona and the Portland, Oregon area, E&R strengthens its North American presence, delivering faster, localized support. This regional expansion not only improves service efficiency and capacity-extending order visibility into 2027-but also serves as a bridge between Taiwanese engineering expertise and the U.S. supply chain, enabling smoother transitions from equipment installation to high-volume production.

Event Information:

  • Dates: April 20-21, 2026 (Monday-Tuesday)
  • Venue: Plug and Play Tech Center
  • Address: 440 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

For more information, please visit https://en.enr.com.tw/

About E&R Engineering Corp.: Founded in 1988, E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW) specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of process equipment for the semiconductor, FPC, and LED industries. With core strengths in laser applications, plasma cleaning, and precision automation, E&R is a strategic partner to global industry leaders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957869/888888.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/er-engineering-to-feature-advanced-packaging-and-cpo-innovations-at-isig-2026-302743962.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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