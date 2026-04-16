Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") regrets to report that, earlier today, a contractor transporting road maintenance materials to the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project (the "Project") suffered a fatal injury approximately 32 kilometres from the Project, located in the Atacama Region of Chile.

The Company has been working with local authorities in Chile to investigate the incident.

Chris Beer, Interim President & CEO of ATEX, stated: "We are profoundly saddened by this tragic incident and offer our heartfelt condolences and support to our colleague's family, friends and team members during this difficult time. The health, safety and well-being of our entire team, employees and contractors remains our highest priority."

The Company is working closely with employees and contractors to provide support during this difficult time.

As required by local regulations, activities at the Project have been temporarily suspended pending completion of the investigation.

The Company will provide further information in due course, as appropriate.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick).

1-647-398-9405

or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292832

Source: ATEX Resources Inc.