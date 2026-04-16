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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Mitrade Group: Mitrade Launches in UAE with CMA Licence as Oil Swings on Hormuz Blockade Tensions

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global oil markets are experiencing significant disruption as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has declined by 90% since late February, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). As volatility increases across energy markets, online broker Mitrade has secured a licence from the UAE Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer regulated CFD trading access in the region.

The impact is reflected across multiple asset classes. Crude oil rebounded 8% to $103 this week, while gold has fallen about 20% from its January pre-war record as the dollar rallied on safe-haven demand. Iranian strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan, the world's largest LNG hub, cut 17% of production capacity, driving urea prices 38% higher during spring planting.

The UAE represents a significant retail trading market in the region, supported by a large expatriate population and growing participation in financial markets. With the CMA licence, Mitrade now provides access to CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs and more within a regulated framework.

"CFDs let traders respond to volatility without owning the underlying asset - that flexibility matters when markets are moving this fast. Mitrade is built for speed, reliability, and the ability to trade from anywhere, which is exactly what turbulent markets demand," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group.

Recently recognised as "Best Broker MENA 2026" by World Business Outlook, the CMA is Mitrade's sixth regulatory license globally.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under UAE's CMA (20200000397), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 6M+ traders to 1,100+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider the product sheet, risk disclosure statement and client agreement before using the services and ensure that you understand the risks involved. You do not own or have any interest in the underlying assets.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/5914413/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitrade-launches-in-uae-with-cma-licence-as-oil-swings-on-hormuz-blockade-tensions-302743084.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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