At the Board of Directors meeting held on April 15, 2026, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals officially acknowledged the resignation of Frédéric Mascha from his role as CEO of the pharmaceutical group and his appointment as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee. The Board of Directors appointed Renaud Sermondade as the Group's new CEO, effective July 1, 2026.

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From left to right: Frédéric Mascha and Renaud Sermondade

Founder of Juvisé Pharmaceuticals in 2008, Frédéric, who is still the majority shareholder today, led the Group since its inception. With its medicines marketed in more than 80 countries worldwide and a portfolio of essential medicines, some of which are still protected by patents, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals is now a recognized pharmaceutical player with a strong European footprint. In addition, the recent financial transaction with the British fund Hayfin that concluded in early 2026 will provide the Group with significant financial resources to sustain its growth through targeted M&A operations that have contributed to Juvisé's success to date.

The appointment of Frédéric as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee reflects the desire to ensure the Group's long-term strategic direction while supporting a new stage in its development. As Executive Chairman of the Group, Frédéric will oversee operations globally, with a particular focus on M&A activities as well as corporate finance operations.

At the same time, Renaud Sermondade, 48, has been appointed CEO of Juvisé Pharmaceuticals. He joins the company with extensive international experience acquired in the pharmaceutical sector.

Throughout his career, Renaud has held leadership positions at local, regional, and global levels, notably overseeing sales, marketing, finance, strategy, business development, R&D, commercial excellence, and market access, with recognized expertise in managing P&L responsibilities exceeding one billion euros across both mature and emerging markets.

He previously served as President of the Aptar Injectables division, after holding the positions of Global Market Development and General Manager EMEA for the prescription business within the Aptar Group. He also held senior leadership roles at Sanofi in China, the United States, and at global headquarters, at MSD in China, and at Bristol Myers Squibb in Europe.

Renaud was a member of the Executive Committee of Polepharma, the French competitiveness cluster dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry.

This governance evolution reflects Juvisé Pharmaceuticals' ambition to continue its growth by building both on the entrepreneurial legacy of its founder and on the international expertise of its new leadership team.

About Juvisé Pharmaceuticals

Since its creation in 2008, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals has played a key role in improving patient care by facilitating access to treatments with high medical value. Juvisé has reprioritized essential medicines in neurology, gastroenterology, and oncology. Through its products, Juvisé is present in more than 80 countries across 5 continents and relocates 95% of its production in Europe.

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Contacts:

Antoine Guillot, CFO

Antoine.guillot@juvise.com

https://juvisepharmaceuticals.com/