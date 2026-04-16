Omio's Global Expansion Powered by Appier's Agentic AI: Scaling Acquisition Across 21 Markets

BERLIN, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier, a leading AI Agent as a Service (AaaS) company transforming AdTech and MarTech through autonomous decisioning, announced its successful collaboration with Omio, a global travel booking platform, to expand user acquisition from Spain into a broad European presence within one year, consistently meeting CPA targets and maximizing ROI through Agentic AI-driven optimization.

As a pioneer in "multi-modal travel" Omio enables millions of travelers to compare and book trains, buses, flights, and ferries across more than 45 countries, supported by 2,000+ trusted transport partners and 28+ languages. Following strong performance in Spain, Omio set out to accelerate expansion across multiple new markets. The challenge was clear: scale efficiently across diverse regions while driving profitable first-purchase actions and maintaining strict CPA and ROAS discipline.

To support this ambition, Omio partnered with Appier's EMEA team to deploy its Ad Cloud solutions, including AIBID for ROAS-driven acquisition and Retargeting to enhance long-term value (LTV). At the core of the strategy was Agentic Incrementality, powered by Media Mix Modeling (MMM), which continuously measured the true causal impact of creative and inventory combinations against total sign-ups across markets.

Scaling First Purchases Across 21 Markets

Through always-on AI optimization, Omio consistently hit CPA targets while maintaining strong ROAS performance across expanding geographies. Within one year, the partnership evolved from a single-country initiative into a cross-border growth engine spanning Europe.

Unlike traditional campaign management approaches that rely on manual testing and pause-and-holdout experiments, Appier's Agentic AI dynamically adjusted creative formats and inventory placements in real time. High-incrementality traffic, such as rewarded and interstitial app placements, was scaled intelligently, while unhealthy traffic was automatically blocked, ensuring capital efficiency and eliminating wasted spend.

This real-time coordination enabled Omio to move beyond volume-based growth and focus on truly incremental, profitable user acquisition at scale.

A Three-Stage Creative Strategy to Balance Scale and ROI

A key driver of Omio's success was its structured, three-stage creative strategy designed to balance rapid expansion with sustainable ROI:

1. Data Accumulation

Display ads were used to drive initial volume and gather foundational data for AI model learning, building the base for future optimization.

2. Localization & Optimization

Multi-language creatives were tested across European markets to identify high-performing segments. Insights revealed that localized Italian and French creatives significantly outperformed English versions, while German and Spanish markets showed a narrower performance gap. Winning incentives were then embedded into interactive formats.

3. Scalable Engagement

Playable ads and interactive video formats highlighted Omio's core value propositions, diverse transport options and cost-saving benefits, including scratch-to-get-discount mechanics that encouraged deeper engagement and improved conversion efficiency.

By combining localized creative insights with AI-powered optimization, Omio ensured each market received the right message at the right time, supporting both scale and profitability.

Unlocking Profitable Global Growth

Through continuous testing, iteration, and AI-driven automation, Omio successfully scaled first-purchase performance across its European expansion within one year, consistently meeting CPA targets and maximizing ROI.

"Working with Appier helped us scale efficiently into new markets while maintaining strong profitability," said Anastasiia Ivanova, App Performance Marketing Manager at Omio. "In just one year, our collaboration expanded from Spain to 21 countries, consistently meeting our CPA and ROAS goals. Appier delivers AI-powered data optimization, enhanced by expert insights, building strong, long-term partnerships that drive growth."

As Omio continues expanding globally, its collaboration with Appier demonstrates how Agentic AI-powered incrementality measurement and real-time optimization can enable high-quality, sustainable international growth in competitive digital markets.

About Omio

Omio is a leading global travel app that enables users to plan and book cross-border transportation by comparing and purchasing train, bus, flight, and ferry tickets in one place. Operating in more than 45 countries with over 2,000 trusted transport partners, Omio supports 28+ languages and multiple payment options, delivering a seamless travel experience for millions worldwide.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native Agentic AI as a Service (AaaS) company that empowers business decision-making with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy by making software intelligent," Appier endeavors to help businesses turn AI into ROI with its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud solutions. Now Appier has 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

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