Blockchain.com Goes Big, Local, and Unapologetically British

The company drops more than 450 billboards across the UK, celebrating its British roots with cheeky "British is Blockchain" campaign

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com today announced the launch of "British is Blockchain," one of its boldest out-of-home advertising campaigns to date. Spanning nine months and featuring over 464 billboards across the UK, the campaign serves as a tribute to the company's origins. From the 40 prominent sites across London to the furthest reaches of the Isles, Blockchain.com is deploying 100 hyper-local, individually customised creative executions tailored to reflect the best of British deep culture and wit that defines the UK.

The campaign honours Blockchain.com's deep British heritage and the company's success story. Founded in York in 2011, with its global headquarters now in London, Blockchain.com is one of the longest-standing and most recognised names in the digital assets industry. "British is Blockchain" draws a bold parallel between the can-do values that define British identity and the foundational principles of blockchain technology itself.

Every piece of creative has been written to speak to its specific location and community. Commuters crawling through the Euston underpass are greeted with a twist on Henry V - "Once more under the bridge, dear friends" - while Brick Lane gets "How hot do you want it?", onto Wuthering Heights references in Yorkshire, and Robert Burns quotes in Scotland. Comedic references to classic British comedy, such as Fawlty Towers, Blackadder, and Monty Python.

The campaign launches on the back of Blockchain.com's recent registration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to regulated, compliant operations in the UK market.

"We're a British-grown company, and this campaign celebrates the striking parallels between Britain and blockchain technology," said James Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Blockchain.com. "It is about championing individual autonomy, driving innovation and commerce, and embracing a healthy and often humorous skepticism of systems that seek to monopolise power. As a Brit myself, I wanted to celebrate everything that makes this country brilliant, including our wit and creativity. We have infused that spirit into every line, billboard, and local reference."

Blockchain.com has expanded its global red era campaign to the UK, following successful takeovers in Los Angeles and Dallas earlier this year. While each of these cities has focused on deep-rooted cultural phrases and IYKYK iconic references, the unified message is the same across: the tools that were once reserved for elites now belong to everyone.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

Media Contact:press@blockchain.com

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