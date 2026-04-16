Mollyroe Plc - Board Chairman Appointment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Board Chairman Appointment

Mollyroe an investment company, focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominic Wheatley as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, with immediate effect.

Dominic Wheatley is one of the most respected figures in the global interactive entertainment industry. He is best known as the founder and CEO of Eidos (previously Domark), where he was responsible for launching some of the industry's most iconic franchises, including Lara Croft Tomb Raider and Championship Manager. The Tomb Raider franchise has now officially crossed the 100 million units sold milestone, cementing Lara Croft as a billion-dollar cultural icon with a massive, multi-generational global reach. Under Dominic's early guidance, Championship Manager transformed from a niche title selling 90,000 copies into a genre-defining powerhouse that now attracts over 6 million active players annually. These franchises represent a rare "gold standard" in gaming ROI, with the Tomb Raider reboot series alone generating nearly 40 million sales, proving the enduring commercial scalability of Dominic Wheatley's original IP acquisitions. Mollyroe hopes to harness Dominic's capabilities of spotting and scaling the global interactive entertainment industry's most resilient, high-yield investment propositions.

He was latterly CEO of the Catalis Group, overseeing significant expansion of the business. He built up QA specialist Testronic into a major games, film and TV testing and services company that numbered over 2,000 employees operating from 10 global locations before being taken over by private equity in 2023. As CEO Dominic brought UK publisher Curve Games into the group which went on to publish hits such as The Ascent, For the King and Human Fall Flat, which has now sold over 60 million copies. In 2025, Curve Games was sold to Nazara, a global, IP-driven powerhouse in the AI, Gaming, Esports, and Ad-tech" ecosystem.

More recently, Dominic has served as Chairman of Blaze Entertainment, which is best known for the Evercade and HyperMegaTech brands, by securing high-value IP from global giants like Activision, Capcom, and Microsoft's Rare, Blaze has transformed nostalgic intellectual property into a scalable, high-margin hardware and physical media ecosystem.

Dominic's "eye for talent" is arguably his greatest legacy, he has a knack for spotting developers-like the teams behind Tomb Raider and Championship Manager-and giving them the platform to go global. For example with Championship Manager, he famously signed the Collyer brothers after other publishers passed on their text-heavy football sim, and created one of the most successful sports software franchises in history.

In his new role as Mollyroe Chairman, Dominic will work closely with Mollyroe's experienced leadership team to support the company's strategic growth and expansion with its current investment in Cascade and future investments.

Noel Lyons Non-Executive Director welcomes Dominic to the team saying: "adding Dominic with his depth and breadth of experience in the digital entertainment ecosystem is proof positive of our non-yielding ambition and we look forward to working with him as our investment portfolio develops and expands. We have promised investors that we would seek the highest quality investments and with the highest quality board we have assembled, we are pursuing that goal."

Dominic added: "I am delighted to be joining the Board at this pivotal time in its development hard on the heels of a successful fundraising and what I believe to be an extremely astute investment by way of convertible loan into Cascade which I have followed and I consider to have the potential to be a unicorn in the AI driven media and entertainment space. I look forward to working with Darren, the Mollyroe CEO, my Board colleagues Noel and Paul, and the Cascade management team for whom I have very high hopes."

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Access Aquis Growth Market Rulebook

The names of all companies and partnerships of which Dominic Wheatley, has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Current directorships or partnerships Previous directorships or partnerships Blaze Entertainment Limited Advail Limited Gold Star Games Limited Catalis Group Limited Interactive Partners (Consultancy) UK Lipscombe Development Limited Lucky Dog Games Limited PQube Games Limited Wheatley Books Limited Wheatley Productions Limited

Dominic Wheatley holds, together with his closely associated family members, 40 million ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately 17.84% of the issued share capital. Dominic and his family also hold 40 million warrants in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Darren Hopkins CEO

+44 (0) 7595 641 591

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930