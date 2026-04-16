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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
38 Leser
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JZ Capital Partners Limited - Disposal of interest in Factor Energia

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Disposal of interest in Factor Energia

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Disposal of interest in Factor Energia

16 April 2026

JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to announce that JZI Fund III, L.P. has sold its interest in Factor Energia, as a result of which JZCP expects to receive cash proceeds of approximately €10.8 million in relation to the sale.

The sale proceeds expected to be received by JZCP are higher than JZCP's indirect interest in Factor Energia were it to be realised at NAV, with such interest currently being valued by JZCP at approximately €7.5 million.

The relevant sale proceeds are anticipated to be received by JZCP as distributions from JZI Fund III, L.P. in tranches over slightly longer than a 12 month period. More specifically, JZCP expects to receive such distributions of approximately 50% of the relevant sale proceeds within the second quarter of 2026, with the remaining balance of the proceeds expected to be received over the first half of 2027.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting

+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199

David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

+1 (212) 485 9410

Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745 385

Important Notice

This announcement contains a number of "forward-looking statements". Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "forecast", "plan" and "project" or in each case, their negative, or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the relevant company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks, assumptions and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the companies' abilities to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in general economic and business conditions, introduction of competing products and services, lack of acceptance of new products or services and the behaviour of other market participants. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Shareholders should not, therefore, place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.