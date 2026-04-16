Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Cinia partner to secure Finland's critical infrastructure with advanced DDoS protection

Nokia and Cinia partner to secure Finland's critical infrastructure with advanced DDoS protection

Cinia deploying Nokia advanced Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection solution to safeguard critical networks against evolving cyber threats.

Solution's real-time threat identification aligns with Cinia's responsibility to maintain resilient infrastructure that underpins Finland's digital economy.

16 April 2026

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it is partnering with Cinia, a leading Finnish provider of critical connectivity and cybersecurity services, to deliver an advanced Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection solution. This collaboration establishes a new managed security service provider (MSSP) model, specifically designed to safeguard critical infrastructure networks against modern, complex cyberattacks, ensuring the resilience and continuity of essential services. Through this MSSP model, Cinia will offer customers a fully managed 24/7 DDoS protection service that leverages network-embedded detection and mitigation capabilities developed by Nokia.

As an operator of critical digital infrastructure in Finland, including international submarine cable systems, Cinia requires robust protection against evolving cyber threats. Nokia Deepfield Defender delivers AI-based, network-embedded DDoS detection and mitigation, enabling Cinia to safeguard essential connectivity services for Finnish customers and maintain resilient infrastructure that underpins Finland's digital economy.

Joint development of the solution enables highly effective detection, mitigation, and protection against DDoS attacks. The solution will provide customers with comprehensive, up-to-date defense against the latest generation of DDoS threats, ensuring business continuity and service uptime. The joint expertise of Nokia and Cinia provides a guarantee of improved network security and reliability in a constantly changing threat landscape, with a solution that offers real-time contextual awareness and network-wide protection against a wide range of threats, including botnet DDoS attacks, combined with Cinia's deep understanding of critical infrastructure requirements.

"Our cooperation with Nokia enables us to offer the most advanced DDoS protection capabilities on the market to our customers. By leveraging Cinia's Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) services and experience in 24/7 monitoring of critical environments, together with Nokia's cutting-edge technologies, we ensure that our customers' networks and internet-facing services remain secure and reliable even as the threat landscape evolves. This partnership allows us to bring truly market-leading protection and operational visibility to Finnish customers," said Jukka-Pekka Lithovius, Development Director at Cinia.

"Working with Cinia underscores Nokia's commitment to securing critical infrastructures globally and locally. By integrating our Deepfield and IP routing solutions with Cinia's managed services, we are enabling powerful protection against cyber threats. This collaboration ensures that vital mission-critical networks remain operational and secure, contributing to the stability and trust, which are essential for a connected society," said Jeff Smith, Vice President and General Manager of Nokia Deepfield.

The Deepfield solution provides Cinia with detailed visibility into its network infrastructure through advanced correlation and analysis of IP network and flow telemetry. The network-wide insight, which is correlated with a broader internet context obtained through Deepfield Genome, supports Cinia's operational requirements for managing complex connectivity. Enhanced visibility enables faster anomaly identification and more informed capacity-planning decisions.

This collaboration highlights Nokia's strategic focus on strengthening cybersecurity for critical national assets and demonstrates Cinia's enhanced capability to deliver market-leading security services, backed by a trusted layer of local support and consultancy.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Webpage: Deepfield | Nokia

Webpage: Deepfield Defender | Advanced DDoS Security by Nokia

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About Cinia

Cinia is a Finnish expert in cybersecurity of digital operating environments and a specialist in critical high-reliability connections and software. We deliver comprehensive solutions in which information security, continuity and technical expertise support each other, from devices to applications, connections and users.

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