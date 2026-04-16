Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG introduces counter-drone ammunition enabling soldiers to neutralize UAV threats with standard rifles

Fiocchi, part of the CSG, has introduced a new generation of counter-drone ammunition designed to enable soldiers to effectively engage small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using standard-issue firearms. The solution was recently unveiled at Enforce Tac 2026 in Nuremberg, one of Europe's leading exhibitions for internal and homeland security.

The new ammunition responds to the rapidly evolving threat posed by small commercial and improvised drones, which have become a defining feature of modern battlefields. While traditional air defence systems are often not suited to counter low-cost, low-altitude UAVs at close range, Fiocchi's solution provides a simple, immediately available last-line defence capability at the individual soldier level.

Designed for standard assault rifles

Unlike many existing approaches that rely on shotguns or specialized systems, Fiocchi's counter-drone ammunition is designed for use in standard assault rifles, including widely used NATO calibres such as 5.56×45 mm. This allows soldiers to respond to drone threats without the need for additional equipment or changes in training.

The round uses a multi-projectile concept, dispersing multiple tungsten pellets after leaving the barrel. This significantly increases the probability of hitting small, fast-moving UAVs while maintaining controlled effects to reduce the risk of collateral damage, particularly in complex or urban environments.

"The proliferation of small drones has fundamentally changed the battlefield. Armed forces are increasingly looking for simple, immediately available solutions that can be deployed at the level of individual soldiers. By enabling counter-drone capability directly through standard-issue rifles, we are helping address one of the most urgent operational gaps identified in recent conflicts," said Petr Marijczuk, CEO of the CSG Ammo+ division

The ammunition is intended primarily for armed forces, including infantry and special forces, as well as security units operating in high-risk environments. Typical use cases include close-range protection of troops, patrols and convoys, as well as the defence of forward positions and critical infrastructure. This ammunition is designed also for law enforcement operating in urban environments.

Tested with special forces

The development of the new ammunition was carried out in close cooperation with the Italian Armed Forces, with testing conducted by their special forces units and Italian Army. The product has also undergone extensive validation in realistic operational scenarios, confirming its effectiveness against small UAV targets.

Following its introduction at Enforce Tac 2026, Fiocchi is engaging with international customers and preparing the product for market availability and industrial-scale production. The company is also working on expanding the concept to additional calibres, including 5.45×39 mm and 7.62×51 mm, in response to growing demand across different user groups.

"This new product demonstrates how CSG companies translate battlefield experience into scalable industrial solutions. Leveraging our international production footprint, we are able to deliver reliable and cost-effective ammunition that can be rapidly integrated into existing force structures," added Petr Marijczuk. The introduction of the new product further strengthens Fiocchi's position within the defence segment and expands the CSG portfolio in the rapidly growing counter-UAS domain.

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Netherlands-based company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its senior management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace.

CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and in the expansion of its core business activities.

Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition).

CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2025, the Group reported consolidated revenues of €6.7 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol CSG.

Press Service CSG

Andrej Círtek, spokesman

tel.: +420 602 494 208

E-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz