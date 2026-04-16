HONG KONG, Apr 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. ('Sigenergy' or 'the company' Stock Code: 06656.HK) officially commenced trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) today. As the first 'AI + All-in-One PV Storage' company to list on the exchange, Sigenergy has set a new record for the fastest IPO by a Chinese enterprise.



The stock showed strong momentum on its debut, opening at HK$ 581, representing almost an 80% increase over the offer price. Market cap exceeded HK$140 billion. Based on the offer price of HK$324.20 per share, the company raised over HK$4.4 billion in its IPO. If the over-allotment option (greenshoe) is exercised in full, the total proceeds will reach HK$5.06 billion.



A Milestone for the Company, the Beginning for a New Chapter



Founded only 3 years and 11 months ago, Sigenergy's rapid path to listing reflects its focus on defining new industry standards rather than following short-term market trends. The IPO attracted a prestigious group of cornerstone investors, highlighting the company's strategic value in the 2026 Hong Kong market.



At the listing ceremony, Mr. Xu Yingtong, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, together with Mr. Zhang Xianmiao, President of Sigenergy, witnessed this pivotal milestone in the company's journey.



Mr. Xu Yingtong stated: 'Listing marks a new beginning for us. Guided by our 'AI in All' mission, we are doubling down on energy storage and accelerating R&D to fortify our competitive edge. Our goal is to ensure that AI translates into tangible value for our customers. As we advance our global expansion and refine our international network, we are proud to share the story of 'China's Intelligent Manufacturing' in the renewable energy sector. We promise to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence, rewarding your trust with exceptional results and building a legacy as a transparent, reliable, and socially responsible enterprise.'



Sigenergy's cornerstone investors include world-class sovereign wealth funds and asset managers such as Temasek, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, UBS Asset Management, and BNP Paribas Asset Management. Other notable participants include Hillhouse, CPE, Boyu Capital, Gaoyi Asset Management, and Greenwoods Asset Management, alongside insurance and specialized funds like CPIC, ORIX, and Walden International.



This diverse group of high-caliber investors signals a strong market consensus: Sigenergy is recognized as a unique player in the 'AI + All-in-One PV Storage' sector, underpinned by proprietary technology, high entry barriers, and predictable growth. Beyond a mere endorsement of the company, this capital influx confirms the market's conviction that 'AI-native' architecture is the definitive standard for next-generation energy storage.



Market confidence is supported by Sigenergy's rapid scale-up. According to the prospectus, the company's revenue grew from RMB 58.30 million in 2023 to RMB 9.00 billion in 2025, increased 154.4 times in two years. During this period, gross margins expanded from 31.3% to 50.1%, with an adjusted net margin reaching 35.9%. These figures validate the commercial viability of Sigenergy's 'AI-native' technology path.



Differentiation Through 'AI-Native' Technology



Unlike traditional 'hardware-first, AI-enabled' peers, the company established a more thorough 'AI-native' path by integrating artificial intelligence across product design, manufacturing, and business models, the company has achieved a system that is inherently intelligent and capable of continuous evolution.



Its flagship product, SigenStor, is a five-in-one system that combines an inverter, EV DC charging module, and battery pack into a modular, stackable unit which achieves a deep integration of power electronics, cloud and AI technologies, enhances product performance while delivering a more convenient user experience.



The actual value of system's 'AI-native' capabilities is particularly effective in markets with dynamic electricity pricing. Facing fluctuations on an hourly or even minute-by-minute basis, traditional 'charge at low, use at high' strategies based on fixed rules are no longer sufficient. By analyzing real-time prices, weather forecasts, and consumer habits, the system optimizes energy scheduling. In the Swedish market, SigenStor helped users reduce electricity costs by an average of 70.3%, showing the effective translation from AI technology into tangible financial benefits.



Sigenergy continuously strengthens its competitive edge through a 'Data-Intelligence' closed-loop. As global install base grows, the system leverages real-world operational data to undergo autonomous learning and optimization. This evolution directly translates into superior economic returns for users, which in turn fosters brand loyalty and higher retention. This data-driven cycle creates a powerful network effect, establishing a formidable, long-term barrier to entry in the Energy AI sector.



Since its launch, SigenStor has established a strong global presence through its unique value proposition. According to Frost & Sullivan, Sigenergy has become the world No.1 provider of stackable distributed PV and storage all-in-one solutions in 2024, securing a 28.6% market share. Further data from SunWiz confirms that in 2025, the company ranked first in the under-1000kWh segment across Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, while maintaining a top-tier position in the UK, Sweden, and the Netherlands. This deep penetration into high-value markets has delivered significant commercial returns and reinforced Sigenergy's brand equity. As the company expands into the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, its growth trajectory remains robust.



To support the trajectory, the company has built a robust manufacturing footprint with production bases in Lingang and Jinqiao, Shanghai, as well as Nantong, Jiangsu. By the end of 2025, the company achieved an annual design capacity of nearly 360,000 inverters and over 5.6 GWh of energy storage batteries. This infrastructure provides a stable foundation for the company's ongoing global expansion.



The successful HKEX listing marks a significant milestone in Sigenergy's commitment to innovation and recognizes its substantial growth potential. Entering this new chapter, and with the support of premier institutional investors, Sigenergy will focus on optimizing resource integration and accelerating its global 'AI + Energy Storage' strategy. By solidifying its technological leadership and market presence, the company aims to build a sustainable foundation for long-term value creation.



For inquiries, please contact:



EVER BLOOM (HK) COMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANTS GROUP LIMITED

Ms. Claire Zhang

Tel: (852)3468 8171

Email: project_alps.list@everbloom.com.cn







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