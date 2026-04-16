Researchers in Spain have identified a new source of underperformance in utility-scale PV plants caused by "suboptimal backtracking" on slightly uneven terrain. The study shows that real tracker control systems deviate from ideal flat-terrain assumptions, reducing irradiance capture and causing measurable energy losses compared with simulations.Researchers at the Polytechnic University of Madrid claim to have identified a new source of underperformance in ground-mounted PV plants utilizing solar trackers. "We initiated this work after receiving several queries at IES-UPM questioning why the irradiance ...

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