The country installed 1.4 GW in 2025, a drop from 2024 levels as leading markets like New York and Maine slowed. USA The U.S. community solar sector reached a major milestone in late 2025, officially surpassing 10 GW of cumulative installations. The result comes despite a tightening market that saw a 25% contraction in annual installations last year, according to the latest report from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA). The industry installed 1.4 GW in 2025, a drop driven largely by a slowdown in mature markets like New York and Maine. However, analysts expect ...

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