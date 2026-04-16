A Spanish-Chilean research team has found that microbial biofilms in the Atacama Desert can significantly contribute to the soiling of photovoltaic modules, reducing short-circuit current by up to around 30% under accelerated laboratory conditions. The study highlights microorganisms as active agents in PV soiling and suggests they may influence optical losses, cleaning efficiency, and future mitigation strategies in arid, high-irradiance solar regions.A Spanish-Chilean research team has examined the role of microorganisms in the soiling of photovoltaic surfaces in the Atacama Desert and has found ...

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