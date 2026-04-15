ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-Energy, Inc. ("X-energy"), a leader in advanced nuclear reactor and fuel technology, today announced the launch of the roadshow for its initial public offering ("IPO") of 42,857,143 shares of its Class A common stock. In connection with the offering, X-energy expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,428,571 shares of Class A common stock. The IPO price is expected to be between $16.00 to $19.00 per share. X-energy's Class A common stock has been approved for listing, subject to official notice of issuance, under the ticker symbol "XE" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Moelis & Company are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Moelis & Company LLC, Attention: Melissa Mariaschin, Managing Director and Head of Distribution, Capital Markets, 399 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at DL_prospectus@moelis.com.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the IPO has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About X-energyX-Energy, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver clean, safe, reliable energy that meet the demands of the modern economy. X-energy's simplified, modular, and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear.ContactsRobert McEntyre, Corporate Communicationsmedia@x-energy.com+1 240.673.6565Patricia Gil, Investor Relationsinvestors@x-energy.com+1 301.558.3040

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