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WKN: A2PK2B | ISIN: NL0013332471 | Ticker-Symbol: OEMA
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 10:01
4,638 Euro
+2,88 % +0,130
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOMTOM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOMTOM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6504,66010:52
4,6484,66010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 07:57 Uhr
60 Leser
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TomTom N.V.: First quarter 2026 results - Strategy execution on track with improving profitability

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 16 April 2026, 7:00 AM CEST

Strategy execution on track with improving profitability

TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN

"In the first quarter of 2026, we saw broader adoption of our Orbis Maps across customers and applications, and we further strengthened our leading position in Traffic through new partnerships that expand the reach of our real-time and analytical solutions. These agreements underscore the value customers place on the depth and quality of our data.

As announced in the beginning of March, following a structured succession process, Mike Schoofs will take over as Chief Executive Officer. As the architect of our global commercial organization, Mike brings deep company knowledge and a strong understanding of our customers and markets. I have great confidence that he will continue to execute our strategy and build on the foundation we have established."

OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

• We strengthened our leading position in Traffic and Traffic Analytics with various new agreements such as with AECOM, Kapsch TrafficCom, and LOCUS


• By the end of Q1, €11 million of the €15 million share buyback program had been completed

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

• Group revenue decreased by 8% to €129 million (Q1 '25: €140 million)

• Location Technology revenue decreased by 6% to €114 million (Q1 '25: €121 million)

• Automotive operational revenue decreased by 16% to €70 million (Q1 '25: €83 million)

• Operating result of €14 million and an operating margin of 11% (Q1 '25: €6 million and 4%)

• Net cash of €248 million (Q4 '25: €263 million)

TOMTOM'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TACO TITULAER

"In the first quarter of 2026, revenue declined compared with the same period last year, in line with the expectations and guidance we provided with our fourth-quarter results. On a constant-currency basis, Location Technology revenue increased marginally. Higher gross margin and disciplined cost control supported an improvement in our operating result despite a lower revenue base.

We are balancing operational efficiency with continued investment in the areas that underpin our strategy, including our Lane Model Maps. This approach ensures efficient execution while sustaining momentum behind our strategic priorities.

Looking ahead, we reiterate our full-year guidance. We are confident that our operational execution, combined with the strategic progress we are making across the business, positions us well to deliver on our commitments for 2026 and to support our longer-term revenue growth ambitions."

View the full TomTom first quarter 2026 results press release on our quarterly results website:
https://corporate.tomtom.com/static-files/4db0aed7-de67-4726-a27d-2c261d06e8aa

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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