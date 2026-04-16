The platform replaces manual KYC and KYB work with specialized AI agents, built for banks and fintechs.

spektr, the Copenhagen-based company building AI infrastructure for compliance in financial services, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by NEA, with participation from existing investors including Northzone, Seedcamp, and PSV Tech. The new funding will be used to expand spektr's AI platform and accelerate adoption across financial institutions globally.

Compliance teams today still spend countless hours manually reviewing corporate documents, mapping ownership structures, checking websites, and writing risk rationales. Despite years of investment in compliance technology, most KYC and KYB work is still done by analysts piecing together information from dozens of sources. spektr is changing that.

The company has built a platform of specialized AI agents that perform the work analysts typically do during compliance reviews, such as researching companies, interpreting information, verifying business activity, and generating structured risk assessments. Instead of analysts spending hours gathering and interpreting data, AI agents complete the work in minutes, while compliance teams review and approve the results.

"Compliance technology has mostly focused on workflow and data collection," said Mikkel Skarnager, CEO and co-founder of spektr. "But the real bottleneck has always been the work itself analysts researching companies, interpreting information, and documenting decisions. spektr automates those tasks with AI agents designed specifically for KYC and KYB compliance."

spektr's platform allows financial institutions to design their own onboarding and monitoring processes and deploy these networks of AI agents within them, turning what were once manual, analyst-driven workflows into automated operations at scale.

"Financial institutions are under constant pressure to do more compliance work with fewer resources," said Luke Pappas, Partner at NEA. "spektr is tackling the most manual part of compliance operations in financial services. Their approach has the potential to redefine how compliance operations are run."

Banks, financial institutions, and enterprises globally are live on the platform, including Pleo, Santander Leasing, Mercuryo, Phantom, and Monta.

Learn more at www.spektr.com.

About spektr

spektr is an AI-powered compliance infrastructure platform for banks and fintechs. The platform deploys networks of specialized AI agents to automate the manual work behind KYC and KYB compliance from onboarding to ongoing monitoring so compliance teams can focus on decisions, not data gathering. Headquartered in Copenhagen, spektr operates globally. For more information, visit www.spektr.com.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has more than $35 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of investing includes more than 285 portfolio company public listings and more than 510 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.nea.com.

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