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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy Successfully Listed on HKEX with Strong Backing from Top-Tier Global Investors

HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sigenergy", Stock Code: 06656.HK) today successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), marking a significant milestone in the company's development. The Company is positioned as the first "AI+ All-in-One PV Storage" company to be listed on the HKEX.

Mr. Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, stated: "We sincerely thank our investors, partners, advisors, global distributors and installers, as well as all Sigenergy employees for their trust and support. This listing marks a new starting point. We will remain committed to our 'AI in All' strategy, continue strengthening our capabilities in energy storage, and invest in innovation to deliver more competitive solutions. We aim to create long-term value for our customers, shareholders and partners, while contributing to the industry and society."

Sigenergy's IPO received full support from global capital, including world-leading sovereign wealth fund Temasek, top-tier international asset management institutions such as Goldman Sachs Asset Management, UBS Asset Management and BNP Paribas Asset Management. It also gathered leading investment firms like Hillhouse, CPE, Boyu Capital, Gaoyi Asset Management, and Greenwoods Asset Management, as well as large insurance funds like CPIC and Fullgoal Fund.

Since its inception, Sigenergy has driven market entry through product innovation, leveraging modular design and AI-driven technologies to expand across residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications. The Company now employs over 1,000 professionals worldwide, with operations spanning more than 80 countries and regions, supported by a well-established global distribution and service network. Backed by its core manufacturing and R&D base in China, Sigenergy continues to strengthen its capabilities in innovation, production, and delivery, reinforcing its competitive position in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957997/IPO_2_______3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sigenergy-successfully-listed-on-hkex-with-strong-backing-from-top-tier-global-investors-302744374.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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