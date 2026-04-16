Basic-fit N.V.: Q1 2026 Trading Update - Basic-Fit Reports Strong Start Of The Year With Revenue Increasing By 19% To €396 Million

Hoofddorp, 16 April 2026Guided range for underlying EBITDA less rent increased by €10 millionFIRST THREE MONTHS GROUP HIGHLIGHTS• Group revenue increased by 19% year-on-year to € 396 million (Q1 2025: €332 million)• Group memberships increased by 1.5 million year-on-year from 4. 5 million to 6.0 million• The group's club network increased to 2,184FIRST THREE MONTHS BASIC-FIT BRANDED CLUBS HIGHLIGHTS• Basic-Fit revenue (excl. Clever Fit) increased by 15% to € 380 million (Q1 2025: €332 million)• Number of memberships increased by 215 thousand in the quarter to 5. 0 million• 28 net club growth in the quarter and 72 year-on-year to 1,688 Basic - Fit branded clubs• Average number of memberships per club increased by 8% from 2,764 to 2,981• Average revenue per member at Basic-Fit club increased to € 24.9 5 (Q1 2025: €24.25)OUTLOOK 2026• Group r evenue guidance of between € 1.64 billion and € 1.69 billion• Underlying EBITDA less rent guidance of between €4 15 million and €4 55 million (was €405 million to €4 45 million)• Approximately 50 net owned club openings• Significant improvement in positive free cash flow expected in 2026• Leverage ratio of just over 2.0 timesRENE MOOS, CEO BASIC-FIT"2026 is off to a strong start, with revenue up 19% in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. At Basic-Fit branded owned clubs, memberships increased by 215 thousand, compared with 213 thousand in Q1 2025. This is especially impressive given that 13 fewer clubs were opened in Q1 2026 than in Q1 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, yield also rose 3% to €24.95, driven by the ongoing yield supportive impact of the new pricing structure introduced in 2025.Given the volatile macroeconomic environment at the start of 2026, we are pleased to have secured fixed energy prices for a substantial portion of our expected energy consumption: approximately 80% for 2026 and 50% for 2027.Due to the strong start of the year, the changes in the French regulation for staffless clubs and the postponement of the Belgian VAT increase, we are increasing our expectations for 2026 and have increased the guided range for underlying EBITDA less rent by €10 million. We now expect a group underlying EBITDA less rent of between €415 million to €455 million.As I stated at the full year 2025 results, the more modest pace of club openings will further support higher free cash flow generation, reduce financial leverage and allow us to demonstrate the underlying, growing profitability of our existing club base. Additionally, this financial flexibility will allow us to pursue bolt - on M&A opportunities as we look to be part of the market consolidation within Europe.The less capital - intensive growth strategy, combined with positive membership trends and the expected increase in yield per member, will support continued growth in revenue and underlying EBITDA less rent in the coming years, while driving low to mid double - digit returns on capital in the medium term."Read full press release:https://corporate.basic-fit.com/docs/Basic-Fit%20reports%20Q1%202026%20Trading%20Update?q=4cQb0PHMisx1gewXLwgHs8